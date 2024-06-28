LG Energy Solution prioritizes 46-series battery production in Arizona

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) is prioritizing 46-series battery cell production in its new $5.5 billion plant in Arizona. The battery supplier has temporarily paused construction of its energy storage system (ESS) battery production at the facility to focus on its assembly of 46-series cylindrical cells.

“We are adjusting the pace of planned investment execution efficiently and flexibly according to market conditions, and focusing on optimizing our operations. Temporarily suspending the construction of the Arizona ESS battery facility is part of such efforts,” commented LGES.

The 46-series cells may also refer to Tesla’s 4680 batteries, which are undoubtedly a game changer in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

LG Energy Solution aims to start 4680 cell production in South Korea by August 2024. The company will produce 4680 cells at its Ochang Factory, which has an estimated initial production capacity of 8 GWh annually. LGES is expected to supply 46-series cells to Tesla and other automakers.

