SpaceX valued at $210B, becomes most valuable aerospace company

It appears that Elon Musk now leads the world’s most valuable carmaker and the world’s most valuable aerospace company. While not publicly traded, recent reports have suggested that SpaceX is now valued at $210 billion, making it the world’s most valuable aerospace company.

A recent report from Bloomberg News has indicated that SpaceX will be selling insider shares at $112 per share in a tender offer. Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, the publication noted that the tender offer would boost the value of the Elon Musk-led aerospace company to $210 billion. SpaceX reportedly priced its current tender offer at $112 per share due to strong investor demand.

With its valuation of $210 billion, SpaceX stands as the world’s most valuable aerospace company. GE Aerospace, the second-most valuable aerospace firm, is worth around $186 billion, as noted in a Barron’s report. RTX, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are in third, fourth, and fifth place. SpaceX has also become more valuable than household names like Disney and McDonalds, both of which are valued at $186 billion.

SpaceX has not just become the world’s most valuable aerospace company. It has also become the world’s most experienced space enterprise based on number of launches. SpaceX has 360 launches under its belt, the vast majority of it being accomplished by its reusable workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. In comparison, NASA’s Space Shuttle racked up 135 launches during its tenure. The ULA, on the other hand, has garnered 155 launches.

SpaceX is only 22 years old, which makes it pretty young compared to its competitors in the aerospace sector. Despite this, the company’s rapid rise over the years has become nothing short of remarkable. Industry watchers noted that just three years ago, SpaceX was valued at just about $100 billion, and five years ago, the company was valued at just about $32 billion.

Its rise to the world’s most valuable aerospace company mirrors that of Tesla, which is also led by Elon Musk. Tesla is only 21 years old, making it far younger than its competitors like Toyota, which was founded in 1933. Despite this, Tesla remains the world’s most valuable automaker today with a market cap of $631 billion.

