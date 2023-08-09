Lucid Motors releases official specs of its Air Sapphire halo car

By

Lucid Motors has released the official specs of its halo car, the Lucid Air Sapphire, and they are very impressive.

As noted by the EV maker in a press release, the $249,000 Lucid Air Sapphire could be considered as the world’s first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan. The vehicle backs up its name with some serious performance, with Lucid noting that the Sapphire could achieve a 0-60 mph time of 1.89 seconds.

That’s faster than the already blisteringly-quick $108,490 Tesla Model S Plaid, which has a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds in optimum conditions. It is, however, slower to 60 mph compared to the ~$2 million Rimac Nevera, which has an unreal 0-60 mph time of 1.74 seconds.

The Sapphire’s other metrics are just as impressive, with the EV maker stating that the super-sports sedan would achieve a 0-100 mph time of 3.84 seconds. This suggests that the Sapphire could complete the quarter mile in 8.95 seconds, a feat that’s rarely achieved by performance cars, electric or otherwise. Its top speed of 205 mph is nothing to scoff at, either.

The Lucid Air Sapphire offers 1,234 hp, 1,430 lb-ft of torque, and an EPA-estimated range of 427 miles per charge, making the vehicle both extremely powerful and very efficient. Its efficiency of 3.61 mi/kWh is also quite impressive given the Sapphire’s size and weight.

Being Lucid’s halo car, the Sapphire is equipped with a number of exterior and interior flourishes that are not available in regular Lucid Air sedans. These include an exterior that’s tuned for maximum downforce and efficiency at high speeds, as well as an exclusive Sapphire Blue exterior paint. The vehicle is also equipped with Aero Sapphire wheels that are fitted with specially designed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Inside, the Lucid Air Sapphire features amenities that highlight its halo car status. The company notes that the vehicle has a new interior theme called Sapphire Mojave, and it is fitted with sports seats that are exclusively designed for the Sapphire. The seats are equipped with heating, cooling, and massage functions.

Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, Lucid Group, shared his optimism about the vehicle in a press release.

“The Lucid Air Sapphire stands as a remarkable brand halo for Lucid, representing a fantastic example of what our team can accomplish when we combine technology, design, and performance into an unparalleled package. The design of the Lucid Air Sapphire showcases our commitment to automotive aesthetics while delivering a driving experience like no other. It is a testament to our dedication to crafting vehicles that not only perform exceptionally and are exhilarating to drive, but also inspire awe at first sight,” the executive said.

The Lucid Air Sapphire is expected to enter production in September, with deliveries coming soon after.

