By

Lucid Motors has announced a new partnership with a luxury hotel conglomerate, in which the company will start offering complimentary vehicles for guests to drive at select locations as soon as this month.

In a press release on Monday, Lucid announced a partnership with Four Seasons hotels to offer the Air sedan for guest use free of charge at select locations. The program is set to begin rolling out to Four Seasons locations in the U.S. this fall, with others in Europe and the Middle East expected to launch the service in the months to follow.

Guests will be able to reserve the vehicles at participating Four Seasons locations for their own use either on-site or online. Additionally, guests can book a chauffered Lucid house car driven by hotel staff. Lucid also says it will be providing electric vehicle (EV) chargers, though the release didn’t specify its plans for charging equipment rollout.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson issued the following statement in the release:

Every time guests step into a Lucid Air, they will be welcomed by a meticulously crafted interior, elegant design, and a driving experience that is unmatched by any other vehicle on the road today.

Through this partnership, the world’s most advanced electric vehicle will now be available as a guest amenity, further enhancing the travel experience at Four Seasons properties across the globe.

The news is just the latest in partnership programs recently offered by electric vehicle (EV) makers, and it comes as a fairly unique offering from Lucid. Beyond simply getting guests behind the wheel of a Lucid vehicle for free, it could also be another opportunity for guests interested in EVs to try them out without committing to purchasing or even renting one.

“At Four Seasons, we offer guests the very best in both products and personalized services through an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Marc Speichert, Four Seasons’ Executive VP and CCO. “We are excited to partner with Lucid to create this new, sustainable luxury experience for our guests.”

RELATED: Lucid Air Grand Touring is newest member of Dubai Police Fleet

Lucid recently gained an additional $1.5 billion commitment from its majority stakeholder the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), as part of a larger set of collaborative efforts between the two parties. The California-based automaker has also established an assembly plant in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first such factory in the country.

Although Lucid delivered just 2,781 of its Air sedan units in Q3, the company outperformed analyst expectations of around 2,242. The company is also set to launch its second EV, the Gravity SUV, in the remaining months of this year.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Lucid partners with hotel giant to offer free cars for guest use