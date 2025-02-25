Lucid CEO steps down as company details executive changes

By

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson has stepped down as the company’s top executive this week, and the company has named an interim leader as it begins the search for a successor.

On Tuesday, Lucid announced in a press release that Peter Rawlinson will transition from the role of CEO to a Strategic Technical Advisor to the Chairman of the Board. Meanwhile, the company has moved Chief Operating Officer Marc Winterhoff as the interim CEO, and the Board has already begun a search to find Rawlinson’s successor.

“Now that we have successfully launched the Lucid Gravity, I have decided it is finally the right time for me to step aside from my roles at Lucid,” said Rawlinson. “I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments the Lucid team have achieved together through my tenure of these past twelve years. We grew from a tiny company with a big ambition, to a widely recognized technological world leader in sustainable mobility.”

Rawlinson previously worked as Tesla’s Vice President and Chief Engineer for the Model S, and he went on to help found and launch Lucid in 2016. Winterhoff has held the position of COO since being hired by Lucid in December 2023. Prior to that, he was a Senior Partner at Roland Berger for over 12 years, following his time at Arthur D. Little and LHS Communications, according to his LinkedIn page.

“With his extensive background in the automotive industry, Marc is uniquely suited to leading the company during this transition period,” said Turqi Alnowaiser, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The Board looks forward to partnering with Marc and our talented senior leadership team as we execute our strategic initiatives to position the company for long-term growth and gross margin improvement. Under Marc’s leadership, we expect business and operations to continue as usual.”

The news comes after Lucid in late December began delivering the Gravity SUV, its second electric vehicle (EV) to launch after the Air sedan in 2021. Lucid’s Gravity SUVs also recently gained access to the Tesla Supercharger network, with the Air expected to gain access in the second quarter.

In 2024, the luxury EV maker produced 9,029 vehicles and delivered 10,241, generally beating analyst estimates. The company should continue ramping Gravity production at its Casa Grande, Arizona factory throughout the next several months, ahead of plans to launch a yet-unveiled mid-size “Model Y competitor,” that’s aiming for production late next year.

