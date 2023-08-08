Lucid posts Q2 2023 results: production target maintained, but revenue and earnings fall short

By

Lucid Motors maintained its projected annual production target on Monday and expressed confidence in its capability to start the production of its highly anticipated SUVs in the coming year and into 2025.

Lucid’s announcement drove its shares up around 4% during after-hours trading, which is quite remarkable considering that the company also reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that were below market expectations. Lucid reported top-line revenue of $150.9 million as well, falling short of the consensus estimate of $176.63 million.

The company reported adjusted EPS loss for Q2 was $0.40 as well, which failed to meet the Street’s projection of a $0.34 loss. But even more notably, Lucid posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $710.3 million, significantly surpassing an anticipated $596.14 million loss. It also far exceeded the $414.1 million loss that Lucid incurred a year ago, as noted in a Yahoo! Finance report.

Electric vehicle watchers online have taken particular notice of Lucid’s reported loss of $544,159 for every vehicle that it delivered in the second quarter. This is a significant loss, though it is also an improvement over the $818,000 per vehicle loss that the electric vehicle maker reported in Q2 2022. This suggests that little by little, at least, Lucid is seeing some improvements in cost management and operational efficiency.

In a comment to Reuters, CEO Peter Rawlinson emphasized that manufacturing capacity is not a limitation, given the significant improvement in supply chain resilience post-COVID. However, he also noted that the focus now is on sales, with the company aiming to boost demand and increase its market presence.

“We are not limited by our ability to manufacture. Most of the supply chain has now come through out of the COVID era. We are limited by our ability to sell the cars right now, and that is my key focus,” Rawlinson said.

While Lucid is seemingly poised to see more challenges in the future, the company is still overall optimistic. The EV maker noted that it was on track to produce 10,000 vehicles this year. This was despite deliveries in the second quarter being mostly unchanged from the 1,406 units that were sold in the first quarter. Lucid also noted that it was still on track to unveil the Gravity SUV in November.

