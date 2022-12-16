Lucid opens first retail & service center in The Netherlands

By

Lucid Motors opened its first service, delivery, and sales center in Europe on Friday. The location is in Hilversum, Netherlands, which is just outside of Amsterdam. The automaker noted that the opening accrued exactly one week after the Lucid Air earned a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests.

The company said that it is actively expanding its physical presence in Europe by opening its first service, delivery, and sales center in Europe. The site is 2,232 square meters, and the company plans to open additional locations in key European cities next year.

Credit: Lucid

Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer, said in a statement:

“The Netherlands is a key market for Lucid because of its high adoption of EVs and very mature charging infrastructure.”

“With industry-leading range and charging efficiency combined with its elegantly aerodynamic exterior design and spacious, luxurious interior, Lucid Air offers Dutch customers something truly unique, which is reflected in the design of the Studio space in Hilversum.”

Bach also touched upon the recent safety rating the automaker received from Euro NCAP.

“Safety has been a top priority from the outset at Lucid, and achieving five stars in Euro NCAP will give owners further confidence in their Lucid Air,” he said.

“This is a fantastic result that was fully expected given the comprehensive engineering process for Lucid Air, but it’s important to note that passive safety is only part of the overall safety story. With an available 32-sensor suite in DreamDrive Pro, we also offer one of the industry’s most comprehensive active safety systems.”

