Lucid Air awarded 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

By

The Lucid Air received a five-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP. The highest scores were in the Adult and Child Occupant categories, where the Air scored 90% (adult) and 91% (child.)

Credit: Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP noted that during the frontal offset test, the passenger compartment of the Lucid Air remained stable. It said that dummy readings revealed good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger.

The vehicle’s ability to protect all of the critical body regions was good or adequate for both the driver and rear passenger. The Air also scored maximum points in the barrier impact and pole test assessments.

“The system performed well in Euro NCAP’s tests, with good protection of the occupants’ heads. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision,” Euro NCAP said.

“A geometric analysis of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection. The Air has an advanced eCall system which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash, and a ‘Secondary Collision Mitigation System’, which automatically applies the brakes to prevent secondary collisions.”

Credit: Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP found that the protection of all critical body regions for the child dummies was good in both the frontal offset test and the side barrier impact. The Lucid Air “scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.”

It added that the vehicle has a system that automatically disables the front passenger airbag to allow for a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position.

“The system worked robustly and was rewarded. All of the child restraint types for which the Air is designed could be properly installed and accommodated in the car,” it said.

Credit: Euro NCAP

The Lucid Air scored 6.1 out of 9 points for vulnerable road users. The vehicle has an “active bonnet” where sensors in the bumper detect when a pedestrian has been struck, and actuators lift the bonnet to provide greater clearance to hard structures underneath, Euro NCAP pointed out.

“Lucid demonstrated that the system worked robustly for different pedestrian statures and across a range of speeds. Accordingly, the car was tested with the bonnet in the raised, ‘deployed’ position. Protection of the head of a struck pedestrian was almost entirely good or adequate over the bonnet surface, but poor results were recorded at the base of the windscreen and on the stiff windscreen pillars.”

“The bumper offered good or adequate protection to pedestrians’ legs, and protection of the pelvis was good at all test locations. The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system of the Lucid can respond to vulnerable road users as well as to other vehicles. The system performed well in tests of its response to pedestrians and adequately in tests of its response to cyclists.”

You can watch the testing video here and read the full assessment details here.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Lucid Air awarded 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating