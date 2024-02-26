Maserati Folgore EVs land EPA certification to enable deliveries

By

Maserati’s Grancabrio and Granturismo Folgore electric vehicles landed Certificates of Conformity (CoC) from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earlier this month, and it appears the company will avoid further delays and deliver the vehicle this year.

In 2021, Maserati showed off the Folgore prototypes and aimed to have them delivered by 2023. Delays then became apparent, and Maserati pushed back deliveries until 2024.

It confirmed last year that the vehicles would not make it to market but then stated in late January 2024 that it planned to get back on track this year:

“Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is due to be launched this year, shortly after its ICE version. The road to electrification will continue with the new MC20 Folgore in 2025, a brand-new large E-UV BEV in 2027, and the next generation of Quattroporte BEV in 2028.”

There was some speculation and doubt as to whether the company would be able to meet this new timeline.

However, it is now clear that Maserati has gained the green light from the EPA in the form of a CoC, which officially allows the vehicle to enter the Stream of Commerce.

Teslarati discovered this morning that Maserati has gained the CoCs from the EPA after applying for them in late January. The EPA awarded both the Grancabrio and Granturismo configurations of the vehicle with CoCs on February 2.

The documents, including Maserati’s applications to have the vehicles approved for sale by the EPA, were not published until this week.

The vehicles are just two pieces of Maserati’s plan to work toward Stellantis’s “Dare Forward 2030” campaign that aims to offer a fully-fledged segment of EVs.

“We will offer our preferred customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing the boundaries of driving pleasure to a new era,” CEO Davide Grasso said. “With our long-term strategic vision and plan, we want to make a mark in the luxury world with unique Italian manufacturing excellence, constantly pushing distinctive quality and building our future with a dedicated business model that guarantees our customers the best products that reflect the Trident’s values.”

