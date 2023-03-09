Stellantis primes Italian factory for EV production

By

Stellantis has announced that it will retool its Central Italian Cassino production facility, which currently produces Alfa Romeo and Maserati vehicles.

While many Stellantis brands have fallen behind competitors in electrification, the multinational auto group is determined to change that with a 30 billion euro ($31.74 billion) investment into electric vehicle production being put in place by the end of 2025. One location where that investment is being used is at Stellantis’ historic Cassino, Italy production facility, which will now be retooled to produce the STLA Large EV platform.

STLA Large is one of four EV platforms Stellantis has planned to introduce over the coming years, and it is designed to push the limits of performance and range. Fitted with a 101-118kWh battery, the upcoming platform is capable of 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range and could easily find its way into luxury vehicles from Maserati and Alfa Romeo, brands that are already produced at the Italian plant.

“The Cassino plant has a rich history of innovation and technology,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “The vehicles we are designing on the STLA platforms will revolutionize the driving experience with cutting-edge features and capabilities, so we trust the skilled workers and the Stellantis site management to master our bold cost and quality targets. The support of our workforce in Cassino and the foresight of local and national officials further electrify our efforts to delight customers with clean, safe, and affordable mobility.”

Stellantis didn’t specify how much this retooling effort would cost, but the upcoming STLA Large platform will hit production sometime in 2025. The forthcoming EV platform will also be manufactured at the Windsor, Canada, Stellantis plant, likely feeding American Stellantis brands like Dodge, Jeep, and RAM.

Maserati has already begun producing and selling EVs, with its first EV being launched just last year, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. However, the same cannot be said for Alfa Romeo, which has instead launched its first hybridized vehicle, the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

As both luxury brands move towards introducing more EVs as part of the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” plan, this retooled facility will be crucial to meeting customer demand. However, with increasing competition, particularly in luxury vehicles, these iconic Italian brands must work hard to define themselves in the crowded market.

