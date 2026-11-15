MKBHD just ordered the Tesla Cybercab with his hair on the line

Marques Brownlee spent two years betting his hair that Tesla would never sell a Cybercab to regular buyers for under $30,000 before 2027. On Friday, he posted on X that he had been invited to buy one. “Alright chat I’m in,” the YouTuber known as MKBHD wrote, before sharing a screenshot that read “Your Cybercab Order is Confirmed.”

The bet dates back to Tesla’s We, Robot event in October 2024, when Elon Musk unveiled the two seat Cybercab and said customers would be able to buy one for less than $30,000, with production starting “before 2027.” Days later, in a video titled “The Tesla Robotaxi is Confusing,” Brownlee called the timeline “notorious Elon stuff” and said that if Tesla pulled it off, he would “shave my head on camera because I’m that confident.”

Musk accepted the challenge in February, when the first production Cybercab rolled off the Giga Texas line. Asked on X whether Tesla would sell a Cybercab to a customer for $30,000 or less before 2027, he answered “Yes,” and added “Gonna happen,” as Teslarati reported at the time. Brownlee narrowed the terms in a September video, saying the bet was that a “golden robotaxi with two seats and no driver and no steering wheel and no pedals” would not ship “to regular people like you and me for $30,000 before the end of this year.”

Tesla’s invite only order page now lists the Cybercab at $29,990, ten dollars under that line, with estimated deliveries in December. Buyers put down a $1,000 non-refundable deposit, must take delivery in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston or San Antonio, and are limited to one vehicle each. A $299 per month Autonomy Subscription is required for the car to operate.

Brownlee is not conceding. “My hair is safe for several reasons,” he wrote, pointing out that no Cybercabs have been delivered and that orders are invite only rather than publicly available. He also noted that the car is limited to personal use inside Tesla’s existing Robotaxi geofences, calling it “a paperweight if I take this thing home,” though he acknowledged that point was never part of the bet. He then asked Grok to set a timer for 48 days, which lands on December 31.

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I’m tryna see something https://t.co/bKxMtfSbxm — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2026

Musk responded directly. Replying to Brownlee’s breakdown of the order page, he said the Cybercab “will be available nationwide, as we receive regulatory approval,” and agreed that “the monthly fee is too high”. He said it should match the cost of FSD and connectivity on Tesla’s other models, “more like ~$115/month.” In a separate reply about Brownlee’s hair, Musk wrote, “He’s a chicken.”

Where Brownlee’s car would go is unclear. He lives in New Jersey, far outside any Robotaxi service area, and Tesla’s agreements restrict where owners can operate the vehicle and how they can resell it, as Teslarati detailed.