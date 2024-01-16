Mr. Beast uploads first video directly on Elon Musk’s X platform

By

YouTuber Mr. Beast uploaded his first full video directly on Elon Musk’s X platform. The upload is titled “$1 vs $100,000,000 Car” and is a fascinating experiment for testing X’s ad revenue potential.

The video, which clocks in at 16 minutes and 28 seconds, showcases several iconic cars at various price points. In the video, Mr. Beast rides several vehicles, including a Tesla Model X and a $200K Lamborghini. He also gets behind the wheel of a car that turns into a boat and Steve McQueen’s Jaguar.

According to Mr. Beast, he uploaded the video on Elon Musk’s platform to gauge X’s ad revenue. X boasts a unique creator monetization program, aiming to offer a higher revenue split with creators than YouTube’s standard 60/40 model. The potentially higher payout might have tempted Mr. Beast to test the waters and compare X’s monetization potential to YouTube’s established ad network.

“I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make, so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week,” posted Mr. Beast on the platform.

$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!



MrBeast’s X video upload comes at a pivotal time for both platforms. X seeks to establish itself as a viable competitor to social media giants like YouTube. This high-profile upload from a widely recognized influencer like Mr. Beast is a significant vote of confidence, potentially drawing creators and viewers to X.

Meanwhile, YouTube faces increasing pressure to retain top talent and optimize its creator monetization policies. Mr. Beast’s experiment could serve as a litmus test, highlighting the potential advantages and attracting other creators to explore alternative platforms.

Only time will tell whether Mr. Beast’s X debut signals a permanent shift or a mere experiment. However, the implications of this bold move are undeniable. It underscores the evolving landscape of online content creation and monetization, with established platforms like YouTube facing increasing competition from emerging players like X.

As for viewers, one thing is sure: MrBeast’s daring antics and innovative approach to online content promise to keep audiences engaged, no matter the platform.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Mr. Beast uploads first video directly on Elon Musk’s X platform