Lucid is offering up to $10,000 credits for 2023 Air models 

Lucid is kicking off 2024 with an offer of up to $10,000 Air credit for 2023 Air models. The all-electric car manufacturer’s offer lasts until January 31.

The company offers up to $7,500 Air credits for 2023 Air Pure and Air Touring trims. Lucid Air credits go up to $10,000 for the 2023 Air Grand Touring trim.

Lucid’s Air credits are available for cash payments or loans, but only if delivery is taken within 7 days after it is ready to hand to the customer. The automaker’s offer is for the United States market only.

In addition to the Air credits, Lucid also offers savings on its home charger.

“Our gift to you: all customers who take delivery of a new Lucid Air in the month of January are eligible to save $300 on our most powerful 80 Amp Lucid Connected Home charger,” stated Lucid in an email to customers.

The Lucid Connected Home Charging Station has a 24-foot cable, so it’s easy to use indoors and outdoors. It is also wi-fi-enabled for over-the-air updates. The home charger is hardware-ready for bi-directional charging as well.

Lucid built 8,428 vehicles in 2023, delivering 6,001 units in the entire year. In Q4 2023, Lucid announced an upgrade to its Air lineup.

The entry-level Air Pure starts at $77,400, while the Touring costs $85,900 with new Standard Equipment. Lucid has yet to announce the price of the updated 2024 Grand Touring.

