Multiple explosives found at Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas

Multiple incendiary devices were discovered inside a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas on Monday morning, police have stated. The disturbing incident follows a series of vandalism and arson cases linked to Tesla facilities and vehicles, which have since prompted federal and local investigations.

Devices Found After Anonymous Tip

Austin Police Department officers responded to the Tesla showroom following an anonymous call about alleged bombs inside the building. Upon arrival at the location, authorities found several “suspicious devices,” which were later identified as incendiary by the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad was able to remove the incendiary devices without incident. Citing the police department, the Daily Mail has noted that the devices were designed to cause “large-scale explosive violence.” No arrests have been made in relation to the incident as of writing, though an investigation is ongoing. 🚨Austin Police identify “incendiary” objects underneath vehicles at Tesla dealership.



Protestors claim letting Elon Musk cut fraud is insane…



What is insane is putting BOMBS under cars because you disagree! pic.twitter.com/PY82QzYepB— Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) March 24, 2025

The Austin PD’s Statement

A release from the Austin Police Department’s Public Information Office described the details of the incident:

“On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a Found/Abandoned Hazardous call at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Hwy SVRD NB. When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate. The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time,” the Austin PD wrote.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Police find multiple “incendiary” devices placed at Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas pic.twitter.com/cFnWqVcsX2— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 24, 2025

Attacks Linked to Musk’s Government Role

The apparent Tesla Austin attempted bombing comes amid escalating violence against Tesla properties, which seemed to be attributed in no small part to Elon Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative slashing federal spending. Musk, during a conversation with Sean Hannity of FOX News, claimed that the aggressive attacks stem from his efforts to curb waste.

“It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset. And they basically want kill me because I’m stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things,” Musk noted.