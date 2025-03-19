Tesla attacks have been deemed a federal crime by the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office after several Tesla vehicles were shot at and set on fire in Sin City.

“To those who might think that something like this is justifiable or potentially even admirable, we want you to know this is a federal crime,” commented Special Agent Spencer Evans, who is in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office.

Surveillance footage from the Las Vegas Tesla attack revealed a person dressed in black clothing shooting at the electric cars and then setting them on fire with Molotov cocktails. One Molotov cocktail, which failed to explode, was found inside a Tesla vehicle and is currently being examined as evidence.

Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries in the Las Vegas Tesla attack. The fire department that responded to the fire was able to extinguish the fires before they could reach the Tesla batteries.

Advertisement

🚨 The California Public Utilities Commission contacted us with this major update around 4:15 ET.



Big step in the right direction for Robotaxi operation for Tesla 🚙 https://t.co/0o61avtjRC pic.twitter.com/yqck1SEhLt— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 18, 2025

According to Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, several 911 calls were made at around 2:45 am. The calls reported a fire at a Tesla facility.

“Officers discovered several vehicles on fire as well as the word ‘Resist’ spray-painted on the front doors of the business,” Asst. Sheriff Koren told CNN.

The Tesla Las Vegas fire is the second case under FBI investigation. The FBI Seattle Field Office is investigating Tesla attacks in their area after March 11, when six Tesla Cybertrucks were spray-painted with swastikas and profanity.

Tesla attacks across the United States have become more common and are often tied to Elon Musk’s political activities. While the attacks are meant to hurt Tesla, the company, it has actually hurt people and other car owners more. A few non-Tesla cars have also been damaged in the attacks due to their proximity.

“You’re not hurting Elon, I already purchased the truck. You’re hurting people that work for a living, and that’s extremely wrong. You want to make a political statement? Go and protest in front of dealerships; that’s fine. That’s your right. But to vandalize people’s property with hate symbols?” commented one Jewish Tesla owner, whose Cybertruck was marked with a Swastika.