Neuralink switches incorporation from Delaware to Nevada: Bloomberg

Following Elon Musk’s recent statements opposing incorporating companies in Delaware, a report has now said that his brain implant company Neuralink has switched its incorporation to Nevada.

After a Delaware judge ruled against Musk’s compensation plan as part of a 2018 lawsuit, the Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink leader has been outspoken about the fact that he thinks other companies should exit the state. Musk held a poll asking if Tesla should change its incorporation to Texas, to which 90 percent of respondents said “Yes.”

According to a Friday report from Bloomberg, Neuralink has switched its incorporation to Nevada from Delaware, citing the office of the Nevada secretary of state and a memo to shareholders at the company seen by the publication. Musk’s latest post on X about the matter came on Saturday morning, in which he encouraged other companies to follow suit with Neuralink.

The post and the move come just a couple of weeks after another post warning people to “never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware.” Musk has also said that Judge Kathleen McCormick, the judge who ruled against the pay package, has “done more to damage Delaware than any judge in modern history.”

Additionally, Musk said last month that he didn’t feel comfortable developing Tesla into an AI and robotics industry leader unless he had at least around a 25-percent voting share with his new compensation package.

The shift also comes after Musk shared an update from Neuralink’s first human patient, saying that they had successfully received the brain implant and that they were recovering well. The program, dubbed Telepathy, is expected to help the patient gain control of their phone, computer or nearly any device, simply by thinking about it. Musk has said that the initial users, including the first patient, will be individuals who have lost the use of their limbs.

