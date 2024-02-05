Elon Musk shares Neuralink update on first patient

By

Elon Musk recently shared an update about Neuralink’s first patient. In a quick interview with Fab TV, Musk revealed his optimism for Neuralink’s first patient in its human trials.

“We hope to have results later this week from the first patient. So far, things are looking positive. And I’m hopeful by the end of this week that we’ll be able to report that the first Neuralink patient is able to control a phone and a computer,” Musk commented.

On January 30, 2024, Elon Musk posted on X that Neuralink’s first patient successfully received the company’s implant and was recovering well. He did not disclose any more information about the patient.

Neuralink announced it would be recruiting patients for its first human clinical trials last year. The company was specifically looking for candidates who were either quadriplegic due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Patients who receive Nueralink implants should be able to use computers and phones with their minds. Due to its capabilities, Neuralink’s first product is aptly called Telepathy.

In 2021, Neuralink released a video of Pager, a nine-year-old Macaque, playing Pong with his mind. The video showcases Telepathy’s capabilities.

“Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,” Musk explained in an X post.

