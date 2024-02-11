Ford begins deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup in Europe

By

Ford has begun deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck in Europe, with the first of the units going to a couple located in Norway.

As reposted with photos by Ford CEO Jim Farley on X on Saturday, the first F-150 Lightning in Europe has been delivered to Dag and Angela, who are originally from Texas and now live in Norway. The delivery kicks off the F-150 Lightning’s entrance into the European market, beginning in Norway as expected.

“Exciting to see our Ford customers in Norway begin receiving their F-150 Lightning deliveries,” wrote Farley in the post. “Congrats to Dag and Angela. Hope your new F-150 Lightning serves you well!”

You can see the series of photos, originally posted by X user PerGunnarBerg3, below.

The news comes after Farley detailed a “skunkworks” team at Ford that’s focused on developing a new, modular electric vehicle (EV) platform that will cost less. It also comes after Ford last month adjusted its F-150 Lightning production forecast for 2024 to about half of what it had originally planned, as it refocuses on hybrids and gas vehicles for the coming years.

“We will continue to match F-150 Lightning production with demand,” said a Ford spokesperson in a response to Teslarati about when F-150 Lightning production would return to its previous level. The automaker also said that it still expected this year’s F-150 Lightning sales to exceed those of 2023.

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields said in October that the “tough part of mass [EV] adoption” was still yet to come, emphasizing the automaker’s concerns surrounding electrification.

Ford last year also faced historic six-week strikes from workers represented by the United Automotive Workers (UAW) union, alongside the other “Big Three” automakers of Detroit, General Motors (GM) and Dodge-Chrysler parent company Stellantis. Following the strikes, which ended in October, Ford reported that the labor effort had cost the company over $1.3 billion in earnings before interest and taxes.

Despite these and other factors, Ford also had its best-ever month for EVs in November, representing a 2.7-percent increase from its EV sales in October, as well as an 8.9-percent jump year over year.

