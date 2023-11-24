New Jersey to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

By

Earlier this week, New Jersey officials announced plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The ban is New Jersey’s effort to improve the air quality in the state.

“The steps we take today to lower emissions will improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for generations to come, all while increasing access to cleaner car choices,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

The state Department of Environment Protection announced that it will prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars precisely on January 1, 2035. The gas car ban is New Jersey’s first step toward zero-emissions vehicles. Until the ban takes effect, New Jersey will limit the amount of new gasoline-powered cars sold in the state starting in 2027.

“Cleaner cars and trucks mean cleaner air for our children and families because the tailpipes of our own vehicles are a leading cause of poor local air quality,” said Shawn LaTourette, the state’s environmental protection commissioner. “As New Jersey transitions to a zero-emission vehicle future, we will improve our quality of life and public health. At the same time, we will reduce climate pollutants from the transportation sector, the greatest source of planet-warming pollution in New Jersey and the nation.”

Despite the impending ban, New Jersey will not prohibit the ownership or use of gasoline-powered cars or force consumers to buy electric cars. The rule will only apply to new car sales. Consumers may still purchase used gasoline-powered vehicles. They may also purchase gas-powered cars outside New Jersey and bring them into the state if the new vehicle meets specific emissions standards.

New Jersey is among several states that have plans to phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars. It joins California, Vermont, New York, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Virginia, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Connecticut.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

New Jersey to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035