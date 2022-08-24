California will ban new gasoline car sales

By

California is expected to become the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035, requiring all new cars sold in the state after that year to be 100 percent free of fossil fuel emissions.

The rule is being issued by the California Air Resources Board, known as CARB, and will prohibit any driver from buying a new vehicle that utilizes an internal combustion engine for its powertrain. The New York Times first reported the story.

Additionally, interim targets for the California ban on ICE vehicles have also been set. 35 percent of new passenger vehicle sales in California must be of zero-emissions vehicles by 2026. The Golden State wants this number to reach 68 percent by 2030.

“The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The implications of CARB making these groundbreaking changes will ultimately affect other states as well. Other states, including Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington D.C., all conform to CARB’s standards.

This means most of these states will likely adopt the same goals. Minnesota is also expected to adopt CARB Standards in 2025, according to documents released by the agency. Colorado is the most recent state to adopt CARB’s emissions standards. It aligned with them this year.

California has the most cars in the United States, according to the Department of Highway Statistics. With over 31 million registered vehicles as of 2019, the state with the closest number of registered cars is Texas, with just over 23 million. Florida is third with 17.8 million.

The State of California’s decision to invoke a goal that would see the abolishment of new gas car sales in the State in just thirteen years follows the new $370 billion climate law signed by President Joe Biden last week. The law aims to cut emissions in the United States by 40 percent compared to 2005 levels.

As the transition to more sustainable vehicles continues, billions of dollars are being set aside by both public and private entities to expand charging infrastructure for EVs. President Biden announced a $7.5 billion investment to build over 500,000 EV chargers across rural and primary travel roads as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

