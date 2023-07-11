NIO ET5 electric sedan to launch in the United Kingdom

By

The NIO ET5 mid-sized electric sedan will launch in the United Kingdom (UK). NIO smart electric sedan will be debuting at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“We are delighted for ET5 to make its UK debut here at Goodwood, a location that holds a special place in the story of our growing brand,” said Matt Galvin, NIO UK’s managing director.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from July 13 to July 16, 2023. The event celebrates motorsports and car culture, making it an excellent place for the all-electric ET5’s debut.

The NIO ET5 mid-sized sedan has two motors producing 360 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque. NIO offers a few battery pack variants for the ET5 and has set up battery swap stations in various locations across Europe. The ET5's largest battery pack is 150 kW with a range of up to 1000 km (621 miles) based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC).

NIO House stores have been launching in the European market recently. The EV brand has already opened three stores in Europe, two of which are in Germany. NIO has stored in Frankfurt, Berlin, and Oslo, Norway. The Chinese automaker’s next NIO House store will open in the United Kingdom. The brand also expects to expand to the United States market by 2025.

NIO reported a 20.5% increase year-over-year in EV sales, delivering 31,041 vehicles in the first quarter. The EV brand sells the ET5 for €60,000 ($65,924) in Europe if customers buy and charge the battery themselves. The NIO ET5 costs €47,000 ($51,641.72) if customers lease the battery monthly. NIO’s battery leases come with unlimited free swaps.

