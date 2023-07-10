Tesla’s Elon Musk seemingly confirms Dojo supercomputer now online

By

The wait has been long, but it appears that Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer has started its operations. With Dojo in the picture, Elon Musk’s recent estimates about Tesla achieving autonomous driving in the near future may not be so farfetched anymore.

Musk hinted as much in his recent Twitter activity. While the CEO noted last month that Dojo is already “online and running useful tasks for a few months,” a series of posts from the official Tesla account on Twitter hinted that the supercomputer is entering production in July. Musk seemed to reiterate this point, liking a post on Twitter stating that Dojo is handling production workloads.

Elon Musk liked a tweet from Whole Mars Catalog https://t.co/ortub2jeXd — ELON ALERTS (@elon_alerts) July 9, 2023

Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer is built to process vast amounts of data and perform complex AI and machine learning computations. While the exact technical specifications and details of Dojo are not publicly disclosed, the supercomputer is expected to be capable of processing and analyzing massive amounts of sensor data collected from Tesla vehicles during real-world driving scenarios. Through Dojo, improvements to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are expected to accelerate.

When Tesla presented Project Dojo during AI Day 2021, the company noted that the supercomputer is built with multiple aspects such as simulation architecture, which Tesla is hoping could be expanded for a more universal use. Elon Musk has also responded positively to the idea of using Dojo as a training service for other companies.

It has been online & running useful tasks for a few months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

“This is not intended to be just limited to Tesla cars. Those of you who’ve seen the full self-driving beta can appreciate the rate at which the Tesla neural net is learning to drive. And this is a particular application of AI, but I think there’s more applications down the road that will make sense,” Musk said.

As per Tesla, Dojo is expected to start production in July, which Musk appears to have confirmed on Twitter recently. Dojo is also projected to become one of the top five supercomputers in the world around January 2024. By October 2024, Dojo is also expected to hit 100 exaflops.

