By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Prufrock-2 set a new milestone after reaching Encore and Westgate near the Las Vegas Strip in 10 weeks. Prufrock-2’s arrival in Westgate marks another milestone for TBC’s Vegas Loop.

On Monday, The Boring Company announced that Prufrock-2 and Prufrock-1 arrived at Encore on Las Vegas Boulevard and Westgate, respectively. Prufrock-2’s progress toward Encore showed TBC’s significant development of its tunnel boring machine (TBM).

The Boring Company’s updated TBM took 10 weeks to mobilize, launch, tunnel 2,350 underground, and retrieve. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the TBM used for the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop, called GODOT, took 10 weeks to launch.

The arrival of Prufrock-1 at Westgate and Prufrock-2 at Encore marks significant milestones for the tunneling company’s Vegas Loop project. TBC aims to open the Westgate station of the Vegas Loop by the summer. Vegas Loop station will be connected to the Las Vegas Convention Center via the LVCC Loop. The Westgate station will surface at the Riviera station located at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall parking lot.

Elon Musk’s tunneling company recently received approval from the Las Vegas planning commission to expand the Vegas Loop’s route.

“It’s gonna change the way that we travel up and down the boulevard and hopefully to the airport and to Allegiant Stadium and everything else. I love that we have the connectivity and downtown and the Medical District and everything,” said Commissioner Trinity Haven Schlottman.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop project reaches Encore and Westgate