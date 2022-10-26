By

It appears that Elon Musk is indeed considering Mexico as the potential site of an upcoming Tesla facility, with recent reports pointing to the idea that the CEO is considering building a new electric vehicle plant somewhere in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo Leon.

Elon Musk caught headlines this weekend when he was photographed during his visit to Mexico. Reports indicated that Musk had met with several officials during his visit, such as Governor Samuel García and US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, among others. Musk was reportedly accompanied by Tesla executives as well.

As per a report from Mexico News Daily, Musk is believed to be considering Santa Catarina as the site of a new EV plant, presumably one that will be operated by Tesla. It should be noted that Santa Catarina, which is part of the metropolitan area of Monterrey, is just a seven-hour drive from Austin, Texas, where Tesla’s headquarters and Gigafactory Texas are located.

A possible Tesla facility in Santa Catarina would likely serve the electric vehicle maker well, considering that Nuevo Leon already hosts some of the company’s suppliers. Tesla’s suppliers even have their own private lane at the US-Mexico border crossing, thanks to a deal struck by Governor Garcia’s administration earlier this year.

Much of the details of Musk’s visit to Nuevo Leon have not been shared with the public, with officials citing a confidentiality agreement they have entered with the Tesla CEO. However, Governor Garcia has hinted heavily at Musk possibly investing in the state on his social media pages. And in recent comments, he also highlighted that the Tesla CEO’s visit was not by chance.

“I’m very optimistic and very happy about what’s coming for our state – that’s why the richest people in the world come here. It’s not by chance. In Nuevo León, as always, we must be an example of how to do things,” Garcia said, highlighting that Nuevo Leon is a job creation powerhouse and an area that attracts high-profile investors.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Nuevo Leon Governor: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Mexico visit was “not by chance”