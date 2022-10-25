Elon Musk pondering investment in Mexican state of Nuevo Leon: report

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly considering an investment in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which borders Texas, the site of the electric vehicle maker’s Gigafactory Texas facility. The update was related by individuals familiar with the matter on Monday.

Photographs of Musk’s recent visit to Nuevo Leon were widely shared online by local media outlets. The images prompted speculations that the Tesla CEO may be looking to invest in the area, which would make sense as several Tesla suppliers are situated in Nuevo Leon.

As per a Reuters report, Musk is reportedly interested in Santa Catarina, a municipality on the outskirts of Monterrey, the state capital and one of the largest and richest cities in Mexico. The publication’s sources, however, did not provide details as to what Musk’s possible investment might be.

So far, a spokesperson for the Nuevo Leon government has declined to provide a statement about the recent reports. Requests for comments were not immediately answered by Tesla, the American Embassy, or a Santa Catarina official, either.

According to Reuters’ sources, Musk had met with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia along with other local officials. He also met with Ken Salazar, the US ambassador to Mexico. This was hinted at in the images that recently made the rounds online, which showed Musk with Garcia’s wife, Mariana Rodríguez.

It remains to be seen what type of investment Musk is pondering for Nuevo Leon, though its proximity to Gigafactory Texas would make the area a perfect hub for the company’s suppliers. Nuevo Leon has been particularly friendly to Tesla as well, with the state government announcing back in August that the EV maker was getting its exclusive lane at the US-Mexico border to facilitate trade for local suppliers.

Previous reports have also indicated that Garcia had visited Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility earlier this year.

