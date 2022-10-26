Tesla Cybertruck visits Franz von Holzhausen’s alma mater

By

The Tesla Cybertruck showed up at Franz von Holzhausen’s alma mater, the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California.

According to the Reddit user Logical Human, Tesla’s uniquely-designed Cybertruck was present during the Art Center’s alumni show. A Cybertruck prototype was displayed along with other vehicles. The Art Center College of Design is said to be one of the leading schools for automotive design.

Tesla’s Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen was also present during the alumni show, as the Art Center is his alma mater. Holzhausen helped bring Elon Musk’s vision of a never-before-seen pickup truck come to life.

The Cybertruck displayed during the Art Center’s alumni show appears to be the original protoype unveiled a few years ago before the pandemic. At the time, the origami-like design of Tesla’s first pickup truck received mixed reviews. Some people didn’t like the uniquely-shaped pickup truck, while others embraced its original design. Either way, the Cybertruck turns heads and still seems to attract attention wherever it pops up.

Tesla is currently at the tooling stage of Cybertruck production at its gigafactory in Texas. Several Cybertruck bodies have already popped up at the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas. In early October, Teslarati discovered that Tesla started preparing to build battery packs for the Cybertruck in a new manufacturing line at the Fremont Factory.

