Op-Ed: How the new Tesla Model Y became China’s best-selling car in March

Recent news from China has revealed that the country’s best-selling car in March 2025 is also one of its newest. Despite deliveries in the country being ongoing for only a few weeks, the new Tesla Model Y ended March as the country’s best-selling vehicle.

In this article, we explore how the new Model Y was able to accomplish this feat despite its recent deliveries, as well as the reasons why the all-electric crossover was able to beat rivals from Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) giant BYD.

The New Model Y’s Domination

Rankings from China last month indicate that Tesla was able to sell 43,370 new Model Y units in March 2025. This was despite the revamped all-electric crossover only starting domestic deliveries in late February. This means with just a few weeks’ worth of local deliveries, the new Model Y saw enough consumer interest to make it a best-seller. Tesla Model Y is #1 in China https://t.co/PM4RDYbOVS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2025

A BYD Comparison

Skeptics might find it difficult to rationalize how a vehicle that sold 43,370 units became China’s best-selling car in March, especially since local automaker BYD sold far more new energy vehicles during the month. As per BYD, it sold a total of 395,091 units in March, though this is comprised of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and commercial vehicles across its multiple brands.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, BYD’s top seller in March 2025 was its Song family of vehicles, which sold 96,087 units. The Song family is comprised of the Song L EV, Song L DM-i, and Song Pro DM-i of the Dynasty series, as well as the Song Plus EV and Song Plus DM-i of the Ocean series.

BYD’s second-best-selling vehicle is the Qin family, which sold 58,383 units in March. The Qin family includes the Qin Plus DM-i, Qin Plus EV, and the Qin L EV. In third place is the Seal family, which sold 44,563 units during the month. The BYD Seal family is comprised of vehicles like the Seal sedan, Seal 06 GT hatchback, Seal 07 DM-i, Seal 06 DM-i, and Seal U SUV. Tesla’s new Y continue to be the best selling BEV in March with 43,370 units delivered 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P21YOLNtNw— TeslaMing 💡 (@justnow1907) April 1, 2025

Advantages of a Limited Lineup

Looking at BYD’s results in March, it is difficult not to be impressed by the Chinese automaker’s numbers. However, due to BYD’s immense vehicle lineup, such as the Song family comprising several models, each model’s raw sales numbers were lower than the new Model Y’s 43,370 units in March.

This is quite the advantage for Tesla’s lineup. Since Gigafactory Shanghai only produces the Model 3 and Model Y, the domestic sales of both vehicles are very concentrated. This may also be one of the reasons why the new Model Y’s sales in March proved enough to make the vehicle into China’s best-selling car, even if Giga Shanghai is still ramping its production of the all-electric crossover.

Just a Good Car

While Elon Musk’s political nature and close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump may play some role in Tesla’s sales in the United States and Europe, his political views may not be a factor at all for a good number of car buyers in China, which also happens to be the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

In China, at least, it appears that the Model Y is a popular choice for consumers simply because it is a vehicle that presents excellent value for its price. That’s a difficult combination to beat, even for BYD, which is currently China’s undisputed king of the NEV market.