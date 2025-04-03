News
Op-Ed: How the new Tesla Model Y became China’s best-selling car in March
With just a few weeks’ worth of local deliveries, the new Tesla Model Y saw enough consumer interest in China to make it a best-seller.
Recent news from China has revealed that the country’s best-selling car in March 2025 is also one of its newest. Despite deliveries in the country being ongoing for only a few weeks, the new Tesla Model Y ended March as the country’s best-selling vehicle.
In this article, we explore how the new Model Y was able to accomplish this feat despite its recent deliveries, as well as the reasons why the all-electric crossover was able to beat rivals from Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) giant BYD.
The New Model Y’s Domination
Rankings from China last month indicate that Tesla was able to sell 43,370 new Model Y units in March 2025. This was despite the revamped all-electric crossover only starting domestic deliveries in late February. This means with just a few weeks’ worth of local deliveries, the new Model Y saw enough consumer interest to make it a best-seller.
A BYD Comparison
Skeptics might find it difficult to rationalize how a vehicle that sold 43,370 units became China’s best-selling car in March, especially since local automaker BYD sold far more new energy vehicles during the month. As per BYD, it sold a total of 395,091 units in March, though this is comprised of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and commercial vehicles across its multiple brands.
As noted in a CNEV Post report, BYD’s top seller in March 2025 was its Song family of vehicles, which sold 96,087 units. The Song family is comprised of the Song L EV, Song L DM-i, and Song Pro DM-i of the Dynasty series, as well as the Song Plus EV and Song Plus DM-i of the Ocean series.
BYD’s second-best-selling vehicle is the Qin family, which sold 58,383 units in March. The Qin family includes the Qin Plus DM-i, Qin Plus EV, and the Qin L EV. In third place is the Seal family, which sold 44,563 units during the month. The BYD Seal family is comprised of vehicles like the Seal sedan, Seal 06 GT hatchback, Seal 07 DM-i, Seal 06 DM-i, and Seal U SUV.
Advantages of a Limited Lineup
Looking at BYD’s results in March, it is difficult not to be impressed by the Chinese automaker’s numbers. However, due to BYD’s immense vehicle lineup, such as the Song family comprising several models, each model’s raw sales numbers were lower than the new Model Y’s 43,370 units in March.
This is quite the advantage for Tesla’s lineup. Since Gigafactory Shanghai only produces the Model 3 and Model Y, the domestic sales of both vehicles are very concentrated. This may also be one of the reasons why the new Model Y’s sales in March proved enough to make the vehicle into China’s best-selling car, even if Giga Shanghai is still ramping its production of the all-electric crossover.
Just a Good Car
While Elon Musk’s political nature and close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump may play some role in Tesla’s sales in the United States and Europe, his political views may not be a factor at all for a good number of car buyers in China, which also happens to be the world’s largest electric vehicle market.
In China, at least, it appears that the Model Y is a popular choice for consumers simply because it is a vehicle that presents excellent value for its price. That’s a difficult combination to beat, even for BYD, which is currently China’s undisputed king of the NEV market.
This Tesla vandal caused thousands in damage, but she was let off the hook: Here’s why
A Tesla vandal in Bloomington, Minnesota, caused $3,200 in damages to a car after keying it. However, the local police department, as well as the owner of the Tesla, let her off the hook.
As a Tesla sat in the parking lot of a Cub Foods grocery store, it was damaged in an act of vandalism that we are unfortunately seeing all too frequently. Police managed to locate the woman responsible for the damage, aiming to hold her responsible for the scrapes she applied to the vehicle.
However, in an act that many might not be able to perform, the owner of the Tesla did not want to pursue any criminal charges. Instead, they just wanted their car fixed.
Police Chief Booker Hodges said (via Minnesota Star Tribune):
“The victim in this case just wanted their car fixed, and they just wanted the suspect to pay for that. Based on the totality of the circumstances here, and along with our core value of being compassionate, this is the best outcome for everybody involved in this case.”
It was an incredible act of forgiveness, as many of those who have had their Teslas damaged in response to CEO Elon Musk likely would not have been able to do the same thing. One person who had their vehicle keyed filed a civil lawsuit against the vandal, who damaged their car while it was parked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, seeking $1 million in damages.
Chief Hodges finished his remarks about this specific situation by calling out the leaders who have spread a hateful narrative about Musk and Tesla, and the company’s vehicle owners as well:
“We need our leaders to start leading and stop feeding this rhetoric. People should be able to drive whatever car they want without fear of going into a store and someone scratching their car or people yelling at them because of the car that … they choose to drive. It’s time for all of us, you know, just to start getting along and knock this stuff off, man. People should be able to be left alone.”
While Chief Hodges did not mention anyone specifically, Minnesota politician and former VP candidate Tim Walz said earlier this month that he “gets a boost” when Tesla stock falls. He later retracted his statement by stating it was just a joke.
Tesla Model Y tops Norway sales despite low Q1 delivery results
The new Model Y ended March as Norway’s top-selling vehicle for the month, with 1,819 units sold.
Tesla did not meet delivery expectations in the first quarter of 2025, and a huge reason behind this was the changeover to the new Model Y in Giga Texas, the Fremont Factory, Giga Shanghai, and Giga Berlin.
Despite Tesla’s disappointing Q1 vehicle delivery results, the new Model Y still made a significant impact in key markets such as Norway.
The new Model Y’s Norway Comeback
While sales of the new Model Y in January and February were low in Norway, the vehicle saw a lot of momentum as soon as deliveries of the updated all-electric crossover started. This resulted in the new Model Y ending March 2025 as Norway’s top-selling vehicle for the month, with 1,819 units sold.
Over the course of Q1 2025, Tesla was able to sell a total of 2,792 Model Y units. That was enough to also make the all-electric crossover Norway’s best-selling vehicle in the first quarter. This is quite an impressive feat for Tesla, especially since sales were throttled during the quarter due to the company’s changeover to the new Model Y.
Tesla in Other European Markets
Tesla’s results in Europe during the first quarter were a mixed bag. In Germany alone, Tesla saw 4,935 vehicles sold in Q1 2025. As per the German road traffic agency KBA, Tesla’s sales in March dropped 42.5% to 2,229 units year-over-year. This was despite overall EV registrations rising 35.3% during the month.
In Italy, new vehicle registrations rebounded 51% in March from the previous year to 2,217 units, as per data from the Transport Ministry. This is still quite impressive considering that Tesla has become a very polarizing carmaker in Europe, thanks in no small part to CEO Elon Musk’s politics and close relation to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk will continue as DOGE adviser: VP Vance
A recent Politico report claimed that U.S. President Trump had informed his Cabinet that Elon Musk would soon be returning to his businesses.
Recent reports have suggested that Elon Musk will soon be departing his work with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
As per recent comments from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, however, these reports are untrue.
The Claims
In a recent report, Politico claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had informed his Cabinet that Elon Musk would soon be leaving. The publication claimed that while Trump was pleased with Musk and DOGE, both men have reportedly decided in recent days that it will soon be time for the Tesla CEO to return to his businesses.
Citing a senior administration official, Politico also noted that Musk will still likely retain an informal role as an adviser. Musk’s departure will reportedly correspond to the end of his time as a special government employee, which is expected to expire in late May to early June, the publication claimed, citing insiders.
The Response
In response to the Politico report, the White House noted on Wednesday that Elon Musk would be staying on with DOGE until the department’s work is completed. This was highlighted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who noted that “Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.” Musk also noted in a post on social media platform X that the report was “fake news.”
What VP Vance Says
In a conversation with Fox News, Vice President Vance also stated that the recent reports were erroneous. Similar to the comments of the White House Press Secretary, Vance noted that while Musk took on the challenge of shrinking the bureaucracy, he will still continue as an advisor to the administration.
“That report I saw was total fake news. Elon came in and we said, ‘We need you to make government more efficient. We need you to shrink the incredible, vast bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people but also costs way too much money.’ We said that’s gonna take about six months, and that’s what Elon’s signed up for. But of course, he’s gonna continue to be an advisor,” Vance stated.
