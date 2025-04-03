Elon Musk
Neuralink’s Patient Registry is now open globally
Neuralink opened its patient registry to people globally, broadening access to its brain-computer interface trials.
“The Neuralink Patient Registry is now open globally! If you have quadriplegia and are interested in exploring groundbreaking ways to control a computer using your thoughts, you can now sign up from anywhere in the world,” the company announced in a recent X post.
Interested individuals can join by submitting their email through Neuralink’s patient portal.
The tech firm currently runs two feasibility trials: the PRIME Study and the CONVOY Study. While Neuralink didn’t clarify which study the registry targets, accepted patients are likely to participate in the PRIME Study, which is focused on its Link brain-computer interface (BCI). The CONVOY Study explores brain-controlled assistive robotic devices.
In February, Neuralink shared details on PRIME Study participants—Conrad, Alex, and Brad—who showcased transformative experiences with Link. Alex, a PRIME participant, also enrolled as the inaugural participant in the CONVOY Study. Unlike PRIME’s broad testing of Link, CONVOY zeroes in on controlling devices like an assistive robotic arm (ARA).
“ARA control expands autonomy beyond smart devices and could allow people with paralysis to perform tasks in daily life such as feeding themselves and handling physical objects,” Neuralink explained.
The global registry rollout marks a milestone for Neuralink, amplifying its reach to those with quadriplegia. With PRIME and CONVOY advancing, the company edges closer to merging human cognition with technology, potentially reshaping assistive solutions.
This Tesla vandal caused thousands in damage, but she was let off the hook: Here’s why
A Tesla vandal in Bloomington, Minnesota, caused $3,200 in damages to a car after keying it. However, the local police department, as well as the owner of the Tesla, let her off the hook.
As a Tesla sat in the parking lot of a Cub Foods grocery store, it was damaged in an act of vandalism that we are unfortunately seeing all too frequently. Police managed to locate the woman responsible for the damage, aiming to hold her responsible for the scrapes she applied to the vehicle.
However, in an act that many might not be able to perform, the owner of the Tesla did not want to pursue any criminal charges. Instead, they just wanted their car fixed.
Police Chief Booker Hodges said (via Minnesota Star Tribune):
“The victim in this case just wanted their car fixed, and they just wanted the suspect to pay for that. Based on the totality of the circumstances here, and along with our core value of being compassionate, this is the best outcome for everybody involved in this case.”
It was an incredible act of forgiveness, as many of those who have had their Teslas damaged in response to CEO Elon Musk likely would not have been able to do the same thing. One person who had their vehicle keyed filed a civil lawsuit against the vandal, who damaged their car while it was parked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, seeking $1 million in damages.
Chief Hodges finished his remarks about this specific situation by calling out the leaders who have spread a hateful narrative about Musk and Tesla, and the company’s vehicle owners as well:
“We need our leaders to start leading and stop feeding this rhetoric. People should be able to drive whatever car they want without fear of going into a store and someone scratching their car or people yelling at them because of the car that … they choose to drive. It’s time for all of us, you know, just to start getting along and knock this stuff off, man. People should be able to be left alone.”
While Chief Hodges did not mention anyone specifically, Minnesota politician and former VP candidate Tim Walz said earlier this month that he “gets a boost” when Tesla stock falls. He later retracted his statement by stating it was just a joke.
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025
Tesla Germany sold 4,935 units in Q1 2025, reflecting a decline amid a broader electric vehicle uptick.
The German road traffic agency KBA reported Tesla’s March sales in Germany dropped 42.5% to 2,229 units year-over-year, with first-quarter figures plummeting 62.2% from 2024. KBA also noted a 35.3% rise in newly registered electric vehicles for March, highlighting a contrasting market trend.
According to its Q1 2025 report, Tesla’s global quarterly deliveries were 336,681 vehicles, a slight dip compared to Q1 2024’s 369,783 deliveries. Reuters attributed the dip to stiffer competition, factory retooling for the refreshed Model Y, and backlash tied to CEO Elon Musk’s political moves.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck weighed in on Thursday, stating, “The perception is that the passion for Tesla has suffered greatly in recent weeks and months, which is perhaps a good opportunity for the automotive industry in Germany.”
Tesla Germany’s 62.2% drop in Q1 2025 sales might be tied more to Model Y production shifts rather than Musk’s image or brand perception.
Tesla saw a 156.87% jump in China in the third month of the first quarter, compared to February, when the company sold 30,688 units. Tesla China’s March wholesale figures hit 78,828 units, per CPCA data. Tesla started delivering its new Model Y vehicles in China last month.
Globally, Tesla produced 362,615 vehicles in Q1, including 345,454 Model 3 and Model Y units. However, it lost weeks of output during Model Y line upgrades at its Texas, Fremont, Shanghai, and Berlin factories.
Tesla noted that Model Y refresh production is scaling up in its Q1 delivery report. While Tesla might have a few challenges ahead, the company still has strong foundations for a stable future in the long term.
Tesla Energy shines with substantial YoY growth in deployments
Tesla Energy shined in what was a weak delivery report for the first quarter, as the company’s frequently-forgotten battery storage products performed extraordinarily well.
Tesla reported its Q1 production, delivery, and deployment figures for the first quarter of the year, and while many were less-than-excited about the automotive side, the Energy division performed well with 10.4 GWh of energy storage products deployed during the first quarter.
This was a 156 percent increase year-over-year and the company’s second-best quarter in terms of energy deployments to date. Only Q4 2024 was better, as 11 GWh was recorded.
Tesla Energy is frequently forgotten and not talked about enough. The company has continued to deploy massive energy storage projects across the globe, and as it recorded 31.5 GWh of deployments last year, 2025 is already looking as if it will be a record-setting year if it continues at this pace.
Tesla Megapacks to back one of Europe’s largest energy storage sites
Although Energy performed well, many investors are privy to that of the automotive division’s performance, which is where some concern lies. Tesla had a weak quarter for deliveries, missing Wall Street estimates by a considerable margin.
There are two very likely reasons as to why this happened: the first is Tesla’s switchover to the new Model Y at its production facilities across the globe. Tesla said it lost “several weeks” of production due to the updating of manufacturing lines as it rolled out a new version of its all-electric crossover.
Secondly, Tesla could be facing some pressure from pushback against the brand, which is what many analysts will say. Despite the publicity of attacks on Tesla drivers and their vehicles, as well as the company’s showrooms, it would be safe to assume that we will have a better picture painted of what the issue is in Q2 after the company reports numbers in July.
If Tesla is still struggling with lackluster delivery figures in Q2 after the Model Y is ramped and deliveries are more predictable and consistent, we could see where the argument for brand damage is legitimate. However, we are more prone to believe the Model Y, which accounts for most of Tesla’s sales, and its production ramp is likely the cause for what happened in Q1.
In what was a relatively bleak quarter, Tesla Energy still shines as the bright spot for the quarter.
