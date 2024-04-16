By

Recently, Panasonic Energy unveiled its Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center with partner Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC). It will act as a manufacturing training center in Reno to advance STEM education and technology in the region.

“Since 2017, Panasonic Energy has worked with TMCC to provide educational opportunities to communities in northern Nevada and invest in talent development in the region. We are thrilled to share this cutting-edge manufacturing education center with TMCC to provide students with hands-on training opportunities and equip them with the skills necessary for success in today’s technology-driven world,” said President Allan Swan of Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA).

PENA manufactures and supplies cylindrical lithium-ion cells for Tesla at Gigafactory Nevada. Tesla broke ground on its $3.6 billion Giga Nevada expansion for Semi and 4680 cell production earlier this year. The expansion will likely result in more jobs at the factory, a perfect fit for those training at PENA and TMCC’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.

Besides the training center, Panasonic Energy is also launching its Graduate Engineering Pathway Program to provide experience to graduates and develop talent in the region. Program participants will focus on four areas: Mechanical Engineer; Cell & Process Engineering; Quality Engineering; and Program Management. PENA’s Graduate Engineering Pathway Program launches on July 8, 2024.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Panasonic Energy unveils training center in Reno