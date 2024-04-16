By

Tesla’s job cuts have hit workers in China. Recently, Tesla emailed workers to inform them that they were being laid off.

According to Reuters, a few employees on Tesla’s sales team in China were also notified that they were being made redundant. One source speculated that more than 10% of Tesla workers in China were losing their jobs. However, another source refuted the claim, stating that only “several dozen” people were being laid off in China.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company’s recent bout of layoffs was necessary to “reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth.” Tesla’s next big projects are the $25,000 vehicle and the Robotaxi.

The Tesla Robotaxi will be unveiled in August. During the unveiling event, Elon Musk will likely explain the company’s plans for the $25,000 EV and the Tesla Robotaxi.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla job cuts hit workers in China