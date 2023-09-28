By

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd, announced the senior leadership spearheading the company’s new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas.

The Japanese electric vehicle battery maker broke ground on its 30 GWh cell factory in November 2022. The Kansas-based battery manufacturing facility will be dedicated to 2170 cylindrical cell production.

The list below shows the leaders Panasonic Energy chose for the new battery production plant and their assigned positions.

Allan Swan, PENA President, Leader of Project Kansas

Koya Takahashi, SVP, Leader of Project Kansas

Masafumi Sonoda, SVP of Operations

Thomas Fickett, Chief Financial Officer

Eduardo Campos, VP of Quality

Innocent Chikunya, VP of Operations

Justin Herman, VP & Chief Information Officer

Hidetoshi Kaneko, VP of Supply Chain

Walt Miller, VP of Operational Excellence

Kristen Walters, VP of Human Resources

Carl Walton, VP of Strategic Initiatives & Facilities

Robert Winans, VP of Supply Chain

“We are delighted to announce the new leadership team for our De Soto factory,” said Allan Swan, President of Panasonic Energy of North America and Leader of Project Kansas.

“Their expertise will be instrumental in driving development and production, especially as we ramp up manufacturing of ‘2170’ cylindrical Li-ion batteries by 2025. With their support, we are confident in our ability to meet the demands of the industry and drive forward innovation while pursuing a more prosperous and sustainable future for our society,” Swan added.

In February 2023, Panasonic stated it would lean on 2170 and 4680 battery production for profitability. The company’s decision came after it missed earnings expectations. Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5% after missing its earnings estimates.

EV battery manufacturing has become more lucrative now that automakers have embraced the transition to electric vehicles. North America is heavily investing in building supply chains for EV manufacturing, benefiting companies like Panasonic that make battery cells for electric cars.

“Focus on North America market where we can leverage advantages (high capacity) with established strong business foundation; Achieve profit growth by expanding sales of 2170 cells and commercializing 4680 cells,” noted the Japanese battery supplier during its last earnings call.

Panasonic has been affiliated with one of the biggest brands in the EV market for years now: Tesla. It seems to be open to partnering with other automakers as well. Last month, the Japanese supplier discussed the possibility of a a medium- to long-term partnership with Subaru.

