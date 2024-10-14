Polestar sees 14% delivery decline in Q3 despite addition of more models

By

Polestar’s Q3 2024 results have revealed that the automaker saw a 14% drop in vehicle deliveries in the third quarter. This was despite Polestar offering new models in its lineup for consumers.

As noted by Polestar in a press release, it was able to hand over 11,900 vehicles to consumers in the third quarter of 2024. In comparison, it was able to complete 13,900 handovers in Q3 2023. Amidst these results, new Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller noted that the company is conducting a strategic review of its operations.

“Polestar has a great foundation to build upon, with access to the best EV technology, a global manufacturing capability, and strong support from Geely. Together with the management team, we are conducting a review of our strategy and operations, to set out a clear path for Polestar’s development.”

“A key to our future success will be the development of our commercial capabilities: going from showing to actively selling cars. Adopting a more active sales model is already supporting our ambitions, as the first markets to implement it are showing solid order intake,” he said.

An update on this strategy is expected to be released on January 16, 2025, together with the company’s Q3 financial and operational highlights. Polestar management will also be hosting its earnings call on the day.

As noted in a report from electrive, a good portion of of Polestar’s sales today is sill comprised of the Polestar 2, a vehicle that was once positioned as a Tesla Model 3 rival. Geely is also building the Polestar 4 and the Polestar 3 is in series production. Considering the company’s more robust offerings, it would be interesting to see how Polestar’s sales hold up in the coming quarters.

