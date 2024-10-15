By

Tela recently announced that it is opening Full Self-Driving (FSD) transfers in China again. The last time Tesla China allowed FSD transfers was earlier this year, between February and March. However, there are a few caveats to the offer.

Tesla’s FSD transfers are available to Chinese customers who purchase or take delivery of a new Model S, Model 3, Model X, or Model Y on or before December 31, 2024. Customers who wish to avail the offer must have previously owned a Tesla vehicle with FSD.

According to Tesla China’s Weibo account, the old Tesla vehicle must not be sold at the time of transfer—meaning it must currently be owned by the customer. Customers must use the same account they used for their old Tesla to transfer FSD to their new vehicle.

Tesla China offers Enhanced Autopilot features for ¥32,000 and Full Self-Driving capabilities at ¥64,000. Enhanced Autopilot grants access to Navigate on Autopilot, Automatic Lane Change, and Automatic Parking. Meanwhile, with FSD, customers can access all basic assisted driving and Enhanced Autopilot features.

Tesla FSD does not yet recognize or react to China’s traffic lights and stop signs. It also doesn’t have Autopilot on city streets capabilities.

Tesla China’s limited FSD transfers are a good way for the company to get customers to upgrade their vehicles to newer models and boost Q4 2024 deliveries.

