Polestar 3 starts production in China; early tests in US plant successful so far

By

Polestar has announced that the production of the Polestar 3 SUV has started in China. The company has also stated that early production tests for the upcoming all-electric SUV in the United States have been successful so far.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath shared his excitement about the Polestar 3’s production milestone. In a press release, Ingenlath also noted that the company has achieved launch readiness at its South Carolina plant. This suggests that the Polestar 3’s planned production in the United States could start as planned.

“This stunning car takes a significant step forward with start of production marking an important milestone on our journey from a one- to three-car company this year. We have also achieved launch readiness at the factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, and are well on track with our plans to start manufacturing Polestar 3 in the USA,” the Polestar CEO said.

The Polestar 3 is expected to be a notable player in the company’s growth strategy. It is the first vehicle in the EV maker’s lineup that would be produced across two continents. This expanded manufacturing footprint is expected to support Polestar’s ambitions to reach a wider audience in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The first Polestar 3 models produced in the United States are anticipated to roll off the assembly line in mid-2024.

While the Polestar 3’s ramp is yet to begin, the vehicle has been receiving a warm welcome from reviewers so far. As per Top Gear, early signs of the upcoming vehicle are promising, and areas of improvement could probably be addressed by over-the-air software updates.

“We only had a brief go behind the wheel of late pre-production cars fresh from the Chengdu factory, but early signs were very promising. The brakes are progressive, though the accelerator felt overly light on the cars we tested; that could do with some more resistance. Another one of those dreaded things that can be tweaked with an over-the-air update, perhaps,” Top Gear noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Polestar 3 starts production in China; early tests in US plant successful so far