Here’s why the Tesla Model 3 wasn’t an IIHS Top Safety Pick+, and why it could be soon

By

Upon the release of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award winners, some Tesla fans may have struggled to understand why the Model 3 did not join its sibling, the Model Y, on the list.

There is a reason it did not make the list, and there’s a reason why it could be included in it in the near future.

IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for 2024

The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award is the pinnacle of automotive crash safety accolades. It means the vehicle obtained top marks in the small overlap front test and updated side test, and at least an acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test, headlight standard, and pedestrian front crash prevention test.

Twenty-two vehicles made the list this year, and only one Tesla, the Model Y, was awarded.

Some people might have scrolled down to look for other Teslas, especially the Model 3, on even the Top Safety Pick list, which is still an accomplishment. However, it was not on there either.

The Model 3 was listed on the Top Safety Pick+ awards in 2020, 2021, and 2022. However, it did not make the list in 2023 or 2024, and there is a reason for that.

Why didn’t the Tesla Model 3 make the list?

“It actually comes down to missing tests,” Joe Young of the IIHS told Teslarati this morning. “The Model 3 has not been evaluated in our updated side crash test, which is a requirement for both awards this year. It is also missing a rating in our updated moderate overlap crash test, which is part of the “plus” criteria.”

Simply put, the Model 3 has not been evaluated for certain crash tests, and the IIHS cannot add it to the list without those assessments being performed.

However, it is not the end of the world.

“It’s possible that the 2024 Model 3 could earn an award later in the year as we fill out additional ratings. We’ll be issuing awards throughout the year as more tests are complete,” Young added.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Here’s why the Tesla Model 3 wasn’t an IIHS Top Safety Pick+, and why it could be soon