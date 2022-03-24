Polestar announces Single Motor Polestar 2 is coming to the U.S.

By

Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle maker backed by Volvo and Geely Motors, is bringing a Single Motor Polestar 2 to the United States. The vehicle is Polestar’s most affordable to date, and will give consumers more access to its vehicles with a lower price point.

The Single Motor trim of the Polestar 2 will start at $45,900, while the Dual Motor configuration sits at $51,200. After the $7,500 incentive, the Single Motor Polestar 2 will come down to $33,400 in some states with additional incentives in areas like New Jersey.

Previously, the Single Motor trim level of the Polestar 2 was only available to pre-order in the U.S. However, Polestar announced that deliveries of the vehicle would begin this week, with test drivable models at its two dozen retail locations around the United States, according to The Verge.

The EPA rates the Polestar 2 Single Motor vehicle with 270 miles of range. It packs an identical battery pack as the Dual Motor trim, a 78-kWh battery pack with 231 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is front-wheel-drive, and thanks to its capability to charge at 150 kWh with a DC fast charger, the Polestar 2 can gain 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes.

Polestar has only two vehicles currently, as the Polestar 2 joins the Polestar 1, a $155,000 hybrid coupe. The Swedish company plans to release several SUVs, the Polestar 3 and 4, in 2022 and 2023, respectively, with the latter vehicle being a compact model. There are also several sportier models in the works, with the Polestar 5 and Polestar O2, which made waves earlier this month after a concept video showed a drone comes included with the vehicle.

There are two additional packages available for customers to buy: “Plus” and “Pilot.” The Plus Pack will add $4,000 to the price and features a heat pump, a commonly-used part in EVs to combat range loss in cold climates, a full-length panoramic glass roof, vegan interior, and a 13-speaker audio system with high-quality Harman Kardon speakers. The Pilot Pack is $3,200 extra, and offers driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control and blindspot detection.

