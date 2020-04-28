Polestar 2 receives top marks in crash safety tests, living up to its Volvo roots

Volvo-owned Polestar recently tested the crash safety of its newest vehicle, the Polestar 2. Tests indicated that the electric sedan has high levels of safety, matching its equally impressive performance standards and living up to parent company Volvo’s rigorous safety standards.

Polestar announced on April 28 that its newest car underwent crash safety tests. It is the first vehicle in the company’s lineup to feature Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) technology and front-inner-side airbags. Polestar prioritized the protection of its battery pack, noting the “crucial” task of preventing the vehicle’s power source from being punctured or damaged in a collision as well.

“Protecting the battery pack in the event of a collision is crucial. Enclosed in an aluminum case for both protection and rigidity, the battery pack is fully housed within the floor structure of the CMA platform. This approach not only reduced the risk of damage and stiffens the body structure, but also protects occupants by keeping the battery intact in the event of a collision,” Polestar said in a press release.

When the Polestar 2 is in an accident, the battery pack automatically disconnects from the rest of the vehicle. The lack of connection between the battery and the rest of the car protects the passengers from being subjected to a live electrical connection. It also protects the battery from permanent damage. Polestar utilized a Severe Partial Offset Crash (SPOC) block to help accomplish this, which is a reflective solid aluminum barrier that his housed on the bottom edge of the vehicle’s front firewall.

The SPOC block minimizes the possibility of objects coming into the passenger cabin or toward the battery pack in the event of a frontal collision. The presence of this barrier also makes up for the lack of an internal combustion engine, which usually adds a barrier for passengers in the event of a crash.

Polestar aimed to keep its passengers safe at slow speeds as well. The company utilized an AVAS system for these accidents. Due to the relative lack of noise that electric vehicles produce at low rates of travel, the AVAS system will keep pedestrians and bystanders safe by alerting them of a car nearby. “We deliberately did not want Polestar 2 to sound like a robot or symphonic spaceship. We wanted very natural, subtle sounds that simply let pedestrians know the car is moving,” Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath said.

The sound system is similar to the noisemaker Tesla installed on its vehicles in compliance with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) standards.

“Safety is of paramount importance for Polestar,” Ingenlath said. Its company’s link with Volvo was undoubtedly a critical indicator that lackluster performance in safety standards would not be accepted. “So, of course, Polestar cars are designed to be amongst the safest in the world, and we are really proud of that.”

Polestar announced on April 23 that the Polestar 2 was available for sale in the U.S. with a starting price of $59,900. Deliveries are expected to begin Summer 2020.