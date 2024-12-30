Tesla shares company-compiled analyst consensus for Q4 2024 deliveries

By

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has shared its latest company-compiled delivery consensus from sell-side analysts. Based on the consensus, analysts are not expecting Tesla to beat its annual delivery figures from 2023.

The consensus:

As per Tesla’s company-compiled consensus, analysts are expecting the electric vehicle maker to post 506,763 vehicle deliveries for Q4 2024.

Analysts expect Tesla to report 476,398 Model 3 and Model Y deliveries, as well as 31,755 deliveries of all other models.

With these results, Tesla’s company-compiled consensus expects a global total of 1,801,709 vehicle deliveries for 2024.

Tesla’s sources:

The analyst consensus for Tesla’s Q4 2024 vehicle delivery results was provided by the following firms:

Daiwa, DB, Wedbush, Cowen, OpCo, Canaccord, Baird, Wolfe, New Street Research, Exane, GS, RBC, Evercore ISI, PSC, Mizuho, BofA, Well Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Guggenheim, JPM, Redburn, Needham & Co, HSBC, Cantor Fitzgerald, and William Blair

Tesla’s Q4 consensus vs 2023’s deliveries:

For comparison, Tesla reported a total of 484,507 vehicle deliveries for Q4 2023.

These were comprised of 461,538 Model 3 and Model Y, as well as 22,969 units of Tesla’s other models.

With these results, Tesla delivered a total of 1,808,581 vehicles globally in Full Year 2023.

Tesla’s FY 2024 deliveries in context:

For Tesla to match its 2023 delivery numbers, the company would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this fourth quarter.

This, however, would require Tesla to deliver the most vehicles it has ever delivered in a quarter.

Even if Tesla does not meet its 2023 figures this year, the company’s overall performance is not as grim as what skeptics may believe.

Tesla’s business, after all, is no longer just focused on its automotive division. Tesla Energy is growing rapidly, and the company’s work on its FSD system could pave the way for a software licensing business in the long run.

