Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ grabs Edmunds’ Top Rated EV of 2025 crown

By

The new Tesla Model 3 “Highland” has grabbed the Top Rated EV of 2025 crown from noted automotive publication Edmunds, who released their list of best vehicles for the new year earlier today.

The Model 3 underwent a major makeover that included upgrades to its cabin, interior, suspension, exterior, ride comfort, and others, as Tesla revamped the look and performance of what is one of the best-selling vehicles in its lineup.

Edmunds has been critical of Tesla in the past but has also given the company its credit, especially when its due. It seems the Model 3 was one vehicle that the publication could not turn a cold shoulder to, especially considering all of the upgrades Tesla implemented with the new design as it overhauled the look and feel.

Specifically, Edmunds was impressed with Tesla’s ability to provide a more efficient EV with better range ratings, build quality, ride quality, and a more modern and redefined look. It seems that many believe the Model 3 was simply in need of what Tesla calls a “refesh,” and it certainly did well in terms of what media outlets expected.

Edmunds wrote:

“…a major face-lift in 2024 brought improvements everywhere, including more range, a better ride quality, sharper handling and a nicer interior with — finally — professional build quality. Even better, none of this came with a price hike; the Model 3 is still one of the most affordable EVs out there.”

They alos mention that the Model 3 has “always been a good but not great EV.

However, there is plenty to think about when it comes to the all-electric sedan. Reese Counts, Edmunds‘ vehicle test editor, said there are few areas where the Model 3 does not outperform similar vehicles in its class. It’s a vehicle that truly does offer everything that others do, but with a little more.

The Model 3 edged out notable competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and BMW i5, both vehicles that earned Edmunds‘ “highly recommended” label, but could not quite edge out the Highland’s redefined design and performance.

There were so many improvements to mention when we took the Model 3 “Highland” for a test drive early last year. The most notable was the decreased cabin noise and vast improvements in suspension and handling.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ grabs Edmunds’ Top Rated EV of 2025 crown