By

Elon Musk gained access to the White House after Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump did not waste time in office. He immediately started signing executive orders after his inauguration. Among the orders he signed was the one that established the Department of Government Efficiency or D.O.G.E.

Elon Musk will be leading DOGE and has received an official White House email due to his post. The Tesla CEO will also have an office in the West Wing of the White House, giving him access to President Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who was also chosen to lead DOGE, decided to step down from the position. After President Trump had established DOGE through an executive order, Ramaswamy announced that he would be preparing to campaign as Governor of Ohio.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk gains access to the White House