Police: “no information” on whether man arrested near Tesla store tied to Antifa

On Friday afternoon, the Lynnwood Police arrested a suspect near a Tesla store, which led to reports circulating around Twitter that this was possibly Antifa-related. Earlier Friday, there were reports of an Antifa call to arms to burn down Tesla.

Lynnwood Police told Teslarati in a statement that the suspect was inside the Tesla store at one point, but the incident didn’t take place at Tesla. Lynnwood Police also said they had no information that this was tied with Antifa.

“While the suspect was inside a Tesla at one point, the incident did not take place inside a Tesla dealership,” a spokesperson for the department told Teslarati.

“At this time, we have no information that ties this to Antifa,” they added.

On Saturday, The Lynnwood Police shared the following statement:

“On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Lynnwood Police was dispatched to an initial call of a male threatening a business owner with a screwdriver at the 17700 block of Highway 99. The male suspect had no connection to the business.”

“When officers arrived, they attempted to de-escalate while the male held a crowbar in his hands. The suspect stated that he had a handgun in his waistband. Officer deployed TASER, but it did not incapacitate the male. He fled into an adjoining room and barricaded himself.”

“Subject then staged propane and acetylene tanks near front door and threatened to blow the building up, and officers evacuated the occupants of the adjoining businesses. At one point, the subject broke windows and was throwing objects out at the police.”

“The suspect started a fire inside the building by the propane tanks, and SWAT utilized a fire hose from a tactical vehicle to douse the flames. SWAT created breach points into the business after utilizing robot and other surveillance to see inside. The suspect was hiding and non-responsive to directions. Less lethal impact projectiles were used after suspect was located. Ultimately the suspect was detained and taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m.”

“The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and will ultimately be booked into jail for various felony crimes including Assault 2nd Degree.”

After Teslarati published an article on Elon Musk’s response, a reader pointed out that this could be a ploy by the far right to manipulate Elon Musk. Teslarati was informed that there is a list of accounts being targeted by the far right in hopes that Elon Musk will ban them.

Initially, Seth Abramson said that neo-Nazis were using the list as part of a campaign to convince Elon Musk to rid Twitter of its influential Black, Jewish, pro-labor, female, and LGBTQIA+ users.

The list is a long list of names on a text webpage hosted by Vote Them All Out. Teslarati contacted Vote Them All Out for clarification on the list’s origins. We were curious about the data and the methodology used to gather the data. We’ll update you if they respond.

