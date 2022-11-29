Tesla gets Gigafactory incentives offer from South Korea’s  President Yoon

By

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol said that Tesla would get “tailored” incentives if it decides to establish its next gigafactory in the country. Elon Musk recently noted that South Korea was a top candidate for the next Tesla gigafactory location.

“If Tesla, SpaceX or other companies are considering more investment in [South] Korea, including constructing a gigafactory, the government will do our best to support the investment,” President Yoon told Reuters.

President Yoon also provided a brief overview of the advantages Tesla would have if it chose to build in South Korea.

“We are preparing a tailored approach to grant some advantages to these specified companies,” he said.

Last week, South Korea’s presidential office reported that Elon Musk and President Yoon talked through a video call. During their discussion, the Tesla CEO reportedly told President Yoon that he considered South Korea one of the top candidates for a Tesla factory in Asia.

Tesla’s Next Gigafactory

Tesla is expected to announce the location of its next gigafactory by the end of the year. Canada is among the top candidates for the next Tesla gigafactory location.

Canada has been taking significant steps towards becoming the auto supplier of choice in North America. Tesla and Canada have already started discussions concerning supply chains and permits, hinting at the possibility of a Tesla Giga Canada.

In September, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, announced that he and his team would go to California to meet with an automaker. Champagne appears to be spearheading Canada’s efforts to form a relationship with Tesla. In August, Champagne visited Tesla’s facility in Markham, Canada.

Besides Canada, Indonesia also threw its hat into the ring. Elon Musk has met Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo a few times. President Jokowi pitched an end-to-end industry to Tesla, stating that the EV automaker could start from smelting metal to producing batteries and manufacturing cars in Indonesia.

The United States’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might influence Tesla’s decision for the next gigafactory location. The IRA would offer up to $7,500 EV credits to automakers that adhere to the law’s requirements. To qualify for the EV credits, Tesla would have to build something similar to an end-to-end industry–like the one President Jokowi pitched–in North America.

