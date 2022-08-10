By

Less than a year since a stock Tesla Model S Plaid set an official world speed record for a production electric vehicle at the Nurburgring with a lap time of 7:35.579 minutes, veteran sports car maker Porsche topped the America-made beast’s numbers using a Porsche Taycan Turbo S with Performance Kit.

The Taycan Turbo S with Performance Kit proved to be a monster on the track, with the all-electric sedan completing the 20.8-kilometer (12.94-mile) track in 7:33.350 minutes, roughly two seconds faster than the Model S Plaid. The vehicle was driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, and its record was confirmed on the Nurburgring’s official website.

The Taycan Turbo S’ driver praised the all-electric vehicle and its performance on the track. “In the past, only thoroughbred super sports cars got into the 7:33 range. With the new performance kit I was able to push even harder, and the car was even more precise and agile to boot,” he said.

As per a press release, the Taycan Turbo S’ Performance Kit includes 21-inch RS-Spyder-design wheels with road-approved Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tires, whose tire compound is similar to that of racing tires. A software update to the Porsche 4D Chassis Control system has also been rolled out into the record-setting vehicle.

The Taycan Turbo S’ Performance Kit is offered through Porsche Tequipment. It is, however, only available in Germany for now, and only for 2023 model year Taycan Turbo S units. Production of these vehicles started in late July 2022, with the Performance Kit expected to be available by the end of the year.

Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan, was enthusiastic about the Taycan Turbo S’ feat. “We’re delighted that the Nürburgring record for electric cars is back in Porsche hands. This lap time not only shows how much potential lies in our new performance kit, but also confirms once again the sports car genes of the Taycan,” he said.

Maybe it’s time to release the Tesla Model S Plaid’s Track Pack, Elon.

Watch the Porsche Taycan Turbo S with Performance Kit set a record in the Nurburgring in the video below.

