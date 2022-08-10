By

A recent report from China has suggested that BYD’s blade batteries will be used in Tesla’s electric vehicles within the next month. What is quite interesting is that BYD batteries will reportedly be used in Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, not Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

With this in mind, BYD’s batteries will reportedly be used initially for Tesla’s Germany-made Model Y units. Such a strategy would likely work for Tesla Germany and the battery supplier, as Gigafactory Berlin is still in the process of being ramped.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, China-based news outlet Sina Tech noted that deliveries of BYD blade batteries are already starting in Gigafactory Berlin. The publication also noted that the first batch of Model Ys that will be equipped with BYD batteries are expected to roll off Giga Berlin’s assembly lines from late August to early September 2022.

Sina Tech, however, noted that Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin is the only one that will reportedly be using BYD’s blade batteries. Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai reportedly has no plans to use BYD batteries in its operations.

For context, Gigafactory Shanghai currently sources its batteries from CATL and LG Energy Solution. CATL provides about 70% of the batteries that are used in the China-based electric vehicle factory, while LG Energy Solution provides the remaining 30%.

The recent updates from China are the latest in a long line of reports alleging that Tesla will be using BYD batteries for its vehicles soon. While Tesla’s alleged supply deal with the battery maker has been considered a rumor for some time, a statement from BYD Executive Vice President and Director of the Automotive Engineering Research Institute Lian Yubo in early June suggested that BYD will soon supply batteries to the EV maker.

Later in June, a source reportedly familiar with the company’s plans told Chinese motoring publication Auto Time that BYD’s battery manufacturing unit, FinDreams Battery, believes that a Tesla deal is all but secured. The publication’s source also claimed that BYD’s batteries would be used in the Model Y, and the widespread use of the batteries will be implemented next year.

