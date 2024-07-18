President Joe Biden comes after Elon Musk following Trump endorsement

By

President Joe Biden knows that Elon Musk has a tremendous amount of money and maybe as much influence as anyone in the world.

For that reason, he has started what appears to be a concerted effort to derail Musk’s efforts to get former President Donald Trump elected once again just days after the Tesla frontman endorsed the Republican nominee.

Biden’s first barb at Musk was last night as the President used his confirmed contraction of the COVID-19 virus to entice a click on an X posting, where he simply stated, “I’m sick.”

However, the subsequent posting on X was not a confirmation of his illness, but instead a distaste for Musk’s reported $45 million a month pledge to get Trump back in the White House, a claim that he denied earlier this week:

The Biden Administration has continued its attempt to discredit Musk with an email sent to supporters earlier this week, which read, “Musk already ruined Twitter by allowing hate speech and disinformation to ruin the platform. Now, Musk is using his vast fortune to try and control our democracy.”

The rivalry between Musk and Biden has gone on for years, as the President has put unionized automakers at the forefront and given them credit for starting and helping to transition the U.S. automotive market to electric vehicles.

Tesla was not a common reference of Biden’s when discussing the U.S. EV market, which was something that bothered not only the company’s faithful supporters, but also Musk himself:

“Biden held this EV summit. Didn’t invite Tesla. Invited GM, Ford, Chrysler & UAW. An EV summit at the White House. Didn’t mention Tesla once. Does this sound maybe a little biased. Not the friendliest administration.”

After Musk endorsed Trump following the assassination attempt on his life this past weekend, it seems the nitty-gritty of the election is upon us as notable figures will begin to take sides and attempt to influence the public with their support.

