Queensland, AU doubles EV rebates to boost zero-emission vehicle adoption

By

The Queensland government has announced a significant increase in rebates for electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. The move is intended to accelerate the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

As noted in a report from The Driven, Queensland is increasing its EV rebate from $3,000 to $6,000. The state is also expanding the program’s eligibility threshold from $58,000 to $68,000. This initiative aims to make EVs more accessible to Queensland families with an income of less than $180,000 per year, as well as those who have already ordered an EV.

Minister for Energy, Renewables, and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said, “We want more zero-emission vehicles on Queensland roads with Queensland families to have access to cheaper and cleaner vehicles.”

The official described the updated EV incentives. “We’re seeing the prices of EVs fluctuate on the back of rising materials costs and inflation left by the Morrison Government, so we’ve increased the eligible price cap to $68,000 and increased the rebate amount from $3,000 to $6000 for eligible households.”

“This is about making EVs more affordable and more accessible to all Queenslanders to slash emissions and act on climate change with cleaner technology. The scheme has already proven popular, and we anticipate this will increase further with the higher threshold and rebate amount.”

Queensland’s commitment to renewable energy is already evident through its position in rooftop solar installations. Last year, 722,000 Queensland homes had rooftop solar, generating 3.5 GW of electricity—more generation capacity than the state’s two largest power stations combined. This abundant, cheap solar energy makes Queensland an ideal location for EV adoption.

De Brenni cited the example of a resident who used solar power to drive their electric vehicle nearly 4,000 kilometers for just $14.50. The official noted that the cost of such a trip in a comparable combustion-powered car would be around 30 times higher.

While Queensland lags behind other Australian states in EV uptake, the revised rebate system would likely help bridge the gap. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) currently leads the nation, with EVs accounting for nearly 19% of all new car sales in March to date. Queensland’s government is also planning to support businesses transitioning to electric fleets by allowing them to apply for rebates per financial year.

“We also want to see fleets transition to further drive down emissions. That’s why Queensland businesses can apply for up to five rebates per financial year, providing an opportunity for local businesses to make the switch to electric fleets,” de Brinni said.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Queensland, AU doubles EV rebates to boost zero-emission vehicle adoption