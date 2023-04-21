Tesla bull ARK Invest shares updated long-term guidance for TSLA stock

By

One of Tesla’s biggest bulls, ARK Invest, has released its updated long-term guidance for TSLA stock. The investment management firm posted an average expected value for TSLA shares at $2,000 per share in 2027. ARK also posted its bull and bear cases, which were listed at $2,500 and $1,400, respectively.

True to ARK’s reputation as an ardent Tesla bull, the firm’s estimates project massive growth for the electric vehicle maker’s shares in the next five years. Even its bear case of $1,400 per share suggests an over 750% increase from TSLA’s $162.99 closing price on Thursday.

1/ Our latest Tesla price target is out! $2,000 per share in 2027. Check it out! https://t.co/ltnXj907JT Similar to last year, we believe autonomy will represent a significant portion of Tesla’s future enterprise value. — Tasha Keeney (@TashaARK) April 20, 2023

Similar to ARK’s previous long-term predictions on Tesla shares, the firm’s updated estimates largely hinge on the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology. For years, ARK has proven itself a staunch believer in TSLA’s autonomous driving technology and planned Robotaxi business. As noted by the investment firm, it expects Tesla’s Robotaxi business to account for significant portions of the EV maker’s revenue.

Credit: ARK Invest

“Tesla’s prospective Robotaxi business line is a key driver, contributing 58% of expected enterprise value and 45% of expected EBITDA in 2027. Across our simulation set, electric vehicles account for 62% of revenues in 2027, at substantially lower margins than Robotaxi revenue,” ARK wrote.

As explained by ARK, its bear case scenario of TSLA shares reaching $1,400 per share by 2027 involves the EV maker launching a human-driven ride-hail service. Its more optimistic estimates are based on the assumption that Tesla will achieve autonomy in the coming years, and a ride-hail service with self-driving cars could be rolled out to the market.

Credit: ARK Invest

While Tesla’s autonomous driving plans have been delayed for several years now, executives such as CEO Elon Musk have remained optimistic about the technology. This was evident in the Q1 2023 earnings call, when Musk noted during his opening remarks that the FSD Beta program continues to gather impressive amounts of training data for autonomous driving.

“We’ve now crossed over 150 million miles driven by Full Self-Driving beta, and this number is growing exponentially. This is a data advantage that really no one else has. Those who understand AI will understand the importance of training data and how fundamental that is to achieving an incredible outcome. So, yes, we’re also very focused on improving our neural net training capabilities, as it is one of the main limiting factors of achieving full autonomy,” Musk said.

ARK Invest’s full analysis and updated projections for TSLA stock can be accessed here.

