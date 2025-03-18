News
RBC cuts Tesla’s price target to $320, with a potential upside of 34%
RBC slashes its TSLA price target from $440 to $320 but still sees a potential 34% upside!
RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan cut Tesla’s price target from $440 to $320. RBC is the latest firm to lower its Tesla price target. However, the RBC analyst’s new TSLA price target still represents a potential upside of 34%.
Narayan follows other TSLA analysts who have cut their price targets for the company. Goldman Sachs also lowered its Telsa price target to $320 from $345. Last week, Wells Fargo slashed its TSLA price target to $130 from $135.
Narayan kept an “Outperform” rating on Tesla’s shares. His latest Tesla price target is based on lowered expectations around the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities. “We now assume Tesla FSD pricing drops to $50/month in 2026 from $100/month today,” noted the RBC analyst.
Narayan emphasized that Tesla is facing pressure from competition in markets abroad, specifically in China. “While we do think it unwise to extrapolate too much from car demand dynamics, Tesla is losing market share in Europe and China.
“In China, in particular, competition is intensifying. Further, on robotaxis, we think it likely that domestic OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] will dominate the market. As a result, we now lower our market share assumption to 10% from 20% in both markets,” he said.
Narayan stands in stark contrast to other analysts who have mostly based their TSLA price target cuts on its lower-than-expected Q1 2025 delivery numbers. The RBC analyst believes delivery fears have been “overblown.”
“Although sales fell sharply in Europe (45% in January) and China (60% in January and 21% in February), these regions represent a small portion of Tesla’s total sales compared to their annual figures (311k in Europe and 683k in China for ’24). Tesla’s U.S. sales, on the other hand, saw modest increases,” he noted.
The majority of analysts see Tesla’s Full Self-Driving as a positive driving force in Tesla stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, for example, predicts Tesla will rebound over 90% within the next year. Jonas lists Tesla’s FSD Unsupervised use in paid rideshare services in Texas as one of the catalysts for TSLA stocks to rise back up.
News
Tesla FSD rivalry heats up in China as Zeekr launches free version
Zeekr’s new hands-on, lidar-based system is set to challenge Tesla FSD in China. Will “free” give Zeekr an edge?
Tesla FSD rivalry is heating up in China as another competitor, Zeekr, launches a free version of its advanced driver-assistance system.
Zeekr’s driver-assist system will enable car owners to drive nearly autonomously from one location to a pre-set destination. Drivers are required to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times during the drive. Zeekr’s diver-assistance system is in the process of retrieving regulatory approval in China. The Chinese company plans to release the free version to a pilot test group before its full launch to the public in April.
“Right now, in this period of development, I think subscriptions aren’t that meaningful,” Zeekr CEO Andy An told CNBC.
He noted that the intense competition in the driver-assistance and autonomous driving space means Zeekr must become a top player. “So we need to bear some cost,” he added.
Zeekr’s driver-assistance system uses two Nvidia Orin X chipsets and one lidar to help vehicles navigate. However, the company already has plans to improve its system in the future with Nvidia’s Thor automotive chip, one long-range lidar, and four short-range lidar units. Although Zeekr’s CEO noted that the company’s cars sold abroad will not use Nvidia chips for now due to differences in regulations and local market demand.
“Using lidar may increase cost, but this reflects how much we value safety,” commented An.
Zeekr’s use of lidar already sets it apart from Tesla’s Full Self-Driving. Tesla is considered a leading company in the driver-assist and autonomous driving space. The American-based company’s FSD does not use lidar and does not rely on pre-set destinations. Tesla FSD is currently in the middle of the regulation process in China and Europe.
Tesla China recently rolled out a promotion for FSD, as it believes customers just need to try it to appreciate its capabilities. Tesla China is offering new customers in China one free month of FSD between March 17 and April 16, 2025. Baidu engineers are helping with Tesla FSD improvements in China.
News
Tesla is NOT done in Germany–exact same poll debunks its own “94% won’t buy Tesla” narrative
As of writing, 307,119 readers, or 69.9% of the study’s overall respondents, stated that they would still buy a Tesla.
As it turns out, news of Tesla’s demand death in Germany have been widely exaggerated. This is highlighted by the same poll that was used to frame the narrative that 94% of car buyers will not buy a Tesla in Germany.
So no, Tesla is not done in Germany. Nowhere close.
The Survey and the Reports
A look at the Tesla news cycle over the past few days would show that one of the biggest stories about the electric vehicle maker involved the results of a survey from German publication t-online. As per the reports, a survey of over 100,000 t-online readers has shown that 94% were not willing to buy a Tesla, and only a minuscule 3% were still willing to consider a vehicle from the American EV maker.
t-online’s report on its survey, as well as articles that cited the study, related the alleged drop in Tesla interest in Germany to Elon Musk’s conservative politics. However, the survey itself received polarizing reactions among social media users since its respondents were self-selected. The poll also seemed open to everyone globally, so its results may not have been the most accurate.
These concerns, of course, were largely ignored and dismissed as the complaints of Tesla “cult” members or “stans,” as critics stated on social media. Unfortunately for Elon Musk/Tesla critics, it appears that t-online‘s Tesla poll is not done telling its story just yet.
Ongoing Survey, Drastically Different Results
While t-online published its article about Tesla’s alleged decline in Germany after the study passed 100,000 responses, the survey itself was actually left open. Thus, despite articles stating that Tesla is done in Germany already spreading online, t-online’s survey was still gathering data from respondents. Interestingly enough, the survey started showing a drastically different narrative once it started getting more respondents.
As of writing, a total of 439,111 respondents have participated in t-online’s Tesla survey. As of writing, 307,119 readers, or 69.9% of the study’s overall respondents, stated that they would still buy a Tesla. A total of 128,643 readers, or 29.3% of the study’s respondents, stated that they would “absolutely no way” consider a Tesla. A total of 3,296 t-online readers, or 0.8% of the survey’s current respondents, stated that they “do not know” if they would like to buy a Tesla.
Keeping Things in Perspective
While one could argue that the current findings of the survey are probably astroturfed by Tesla “stans” or “cult” members, the fact remains that the poll itself was flawed to begin with. Its self-selected respondents could have been affected by bias, and the fact that it seemed open to all users across the globe suggests that the study may not have accurately represented Germany’s car buying public at all.
With this in mind, it would be unreasonable to argue that t-online‘s poll was completely accurate up to its first 100,000 respondents but inaccurate when more respondents answered the survey. The reports that emerged from the first 100,000 respondents of the poll concluded that Tesla was finished in Germany. Following the same logic, one could argue that such reports were premature, and based on updated data from the same survey, Tesla still enjoys majority support in Germany.
News
BYD debuts 5-minute EV charging system
BYD debuts a 5-minute EV charging system, rivaling ICE refuel times! With a 1,000 kW peak charge, will this tech speed up global EV adoption?
BYD recently debuted a 5-minute electric vehicle (EV) charging system, a game-changer in the ever-growing industry.
BYD’s 5-minute EV charging system means all-electric cars can charge as fast as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles fill up at a gas station. EV charging times remain one of the concerns consumers dwell over when transitioning from ICE to electric vehicles. BYD’s new 5-minute EV charging system might expedite electric vehicle adoption across the globe.
According to Reuters, BYD plans to build a 5-minute EV charging network across China. The Chinese automaker calls its rapid charging technology, the “super e-platform.” It can reach a peak charge of 1,000 kilowatts (kW). BYD’s super e-platform can fully charge an electric vehicle with a range of 249 miles (400 km) in 5 minutes.
BYD has developed a few technologies to create its 5-minute megawatt charging system. For instance, BYD developed batteries with a 10C charging multiplier, meaning they can charge at 10 times the cell’s capacity per hour. The Chinese automaker has also created high-power motors, high-volt silicon carbide power chips, and fast chargers that support 1,000 kW of power.
Tesla, which would be BYD’s biggest competition in the EV charging space, has a 400-volt system that can charge up to 250 kW for its EVs. The Tesla Cybertruck uses an 800-volt architecture with a maximum rate of 350 kW. Meanwhile, the Tesla Semi truck has a 1,000-volt powertrain.
BYD’s 5-minute megawatt charging system could make significant waves in the EV industry. However, it would depend on the super e-platform’s compatibility with other EVs.
Tesla has managed to open its Supercharger Network to non-Tesla EVs, helping it grow and reach new customers. The company has also managed to get other EV makers to adopt its NACS connectors, at least in the United States. It would be interesting to see if BYD can gather as much support for its rapid charging system in China and among Chinese EV manufacturers.
