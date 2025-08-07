The real reason the Air Force wants Tesla Cybertrucks will shock you

It was recently revealed in U.S. government filings made public that the Tesla Cybertruck was sought out by the Air Force for munitions training and testing, and the reason why the vehicle was specifically chosen will shock you.

Last night, we reported that the U.S. Air Force was looking to buy a fleet of 33 total vehicles for its Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)’s Standoff Precision Guided Munition (SOPGM) training and tests. Documents filed showed that two Cybertrucks were requested.

While many of these cars are used for simple target practice and are intended to be disposed, the Cybertruck seems to be a bit more of a challenge for the heavy artillery that will be used on it. Some documents that revealed the plans went into detail about why the Cybertruck was specifically chosen.

One filing said that the Cybertruck is simply more capable than typical vehicles. The government believes Cybertrucks would be used by enemy forces because of their proven durability against gunfire:

Advertisement

“In the operating theatre, it is likely [that] the type of vehicles used by the enemy may transition to Tesla Cyber trucks as they have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact. Testing needs to mirror real-world situations.”

We’ve already seen this on one occasion, as Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov managed to install a turret on the back of one of the all-electric pickups last year. Kadyrov claimed Musk “remotely disconnected” the Cybertruck.

In an effort to find comparable vehicles that displayed similar characteristics to Cybertruck, the military performed market research in February to do so. However, it was unsuccessful, claiming the pickup design “sets it apart” from others:

“On 13 February 2025, market research was conducted to assess the competition for the Tesla Cybertruck by evaluating its design, materials, impact resistance, and innovative technologies. The study revealed that the Cybertruck’s aggressively angular and futuristic design, paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, sets it apart from competitors typically using painted steel or aluminum bodies. Additionally, its 48V electrical architecture provides superior power and efficiency, a feature that rivals are only beginning to develop. Extensive internet searches and industry outreach by [redacted] found no vehicles with features comparable to those of the Cybertruck.”

Advertisement

It is interesting considering there are outlets and people out there who routinely mention the Cybertruck as an unreliable vehicle with a lot of quality problems. Many point to the recall from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that aimed to solve body panels disconnecting from the pickup as proof that the car is unsafe.

However, the NHTSA’s 473 Safety Recall Report claims that just 1 percent of the potentially involved population of 46,906 Cybertrucks will be impacted by that recall.

It is apparently strong and reliable enough for the military to use it as a target for munitions training.