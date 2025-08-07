Cybertruck
The real reason the Air Force wants Tesla Cybertrucks will shock you
Tesla Cybertruck was the ideal pick for upcoming munitions testing by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
It was recently revealed in U.S. government filings made public that the Tesla Cybertruck was sought out by the Air Force for munitions training and testing, and the reason why the vehicle was specifically chosen will shock you.
Last night, we reported that the U.S. Air Force was looking to buy a fleet of 33 total vehicles for its Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)’s Standoff Precision Guided Munition (SOPGM) training and tests. Documents filed showed that two Cybertrucks were requested.
While many of these cars are used for simple target practice and are intended to be disposed, the Cybertruck seems to be a bit more of a challenge for the heavy artillery that will be used on it. Some documents that revealed the plans went into detail about why the Cybertruck was specifically chosen.
One filing said that the Cybertruck is simply more capable than typical vehicles. The government believes Cybertrucks would be used by enemy forces because of their proven durability against gunfire:
“In the operating theatre, it is likely [that] the type of vehicles used by the enemy may transition to Tesla Cyber trucks as they have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact. Testing needs to mirror real-world situations.”
We’ve already seen this on one occasion, as Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov managed to install a turret on the back of one of the all-electric pickups last year. Kadyrov claimed Musk “remotely disconnected” the Cybertruck.
In an effort to find comparable vehicles that displayed similar characteristics to Cybertruck, the military performed market research in February to do so. However, it was unsuccessful, claiming the pickup design “sets it apart” from others:
“On 13 February 2025, market research was conducted to assess the competition for the Tesla Cybertruck by evaluating its design, materials, impact resistance, and innovative technologies. The study revealed that the Cybertruck’s aggressively angular and futuristic design, paired with its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, sets it apart from competitors typically using painted steel or aluminum bodies. Additionally, its 48V electrical architecture provides superior power and efficiency, a feature that rivals are only beginning to develop. Extensive internet searches and industry outreach by [redacted] found no vehicles with features comparable to those of the Cybertruck.”
It is interesting considering there are outlets and people out there who routinely mention the Cybertruck as an unreliable vehicle with a lot of quality problems. Many point to the recall from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that aimed to solve body panels disconnecting from the pickup as proof that the car is unsafe.
However, the NHTSA’s 473 Safety Recall Report claims that just 1 percent of the potentially involved population of 46,906 Cybertrucks will be impacted by that recall.
It is apparently strong and reliable enough for the military to use it as a target for munitions training.
Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles escort Trump motorcade in Qatar
The two Cybertrucks stood out in the motorcade, thanks to their iconic light bar and their imposing presence.
Two Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles accompanied United States President Donald Trump’s motorcade during his visit to Doha, Qatar’s capital, on Wednesday.
The two Tesla Cybertrucks stood out in the motorcade, thanks to their iconic light bar and their imposing presence.
Trump’s Qatar Visit
Qatar is the second of three Middle Eastern countries expected to be visited by Trump this week. So far, Trump has been received warmly, with Qatar providing Air Force One with an eight-fighter jet escort. Saudi Arabia, which hosted Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this week, also provided Air Force One with a six-fighter jet escort.
Qatar seemed determined to roll out the red carpet for the U.S. President, as hinted at by the curated police escort for Trump’s motorcade to the Amiri Diwan in Doha. Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed excited to see his vehicles being used in the Middle Eastern country, writing “Cybertrucks escorting @POTUS!” on X.
Cybertrucks Police Vehicles in Qatar
Qatar seems to have a soft spot for the Cybertruck, even before Trump’s visit. In late December, social media posts from the country suggested that two Cybertrucks are being used as part of the Internal Security Force’s (Lekhwiya) patrol fleet. The futuristic all-electric pickup trucks have also been spotted in several other areas of the country.
The Qatar Ministry of Interior also posted a video featuring veteran Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer, who noted that UP.FIT will be providing modified Cybertrucks for the country. As could be seen in the video, Unplugged Performance and the Ministry of Interior have signed a Letter of Intent to pave the way for UP.FIT Cybertrucks to be made for Qatar.
Tesla unveils new Cybertruck configuration, but not in the U.S. (yet)
Tesla’s Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has arrived, but not in the U.S. quite yet.
Tesla has officially unveiled a new configuration of the Cybertruck with a new Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive trim, but it is not yet available in the United States.
Instead, Tesla is advertising the vehicle on its website in Saudi Arabia, a market where it launched deliveries for the first time today, April 10.
Tesla has always planned to launch this configuration of the Cybertruck, as in November 2019, at the vehicle’s unveiling event, it was the most affordable and most accessible trim, priced at just $39,990.
However, Tesla did not launch it right away, instead focusing on the All-Wheel-Drive trim levels that appeared to be in higher demand. Now, it is gearing up for its launch as planned for late 2025, but it is limiting orders to the Middle East, at least for now.
Specs
The specs of the new Tesla Cybertruck trim are as follows:
- Range – 350 miles/563 kilometers
- Acceleration – 6.6 seconds 0-100 km/h
- Top Speed – 180 kmh/111 MPH
- No adjustable air suspension
- No rear touchscreen
- Price not listed
U.S. Launch
While Tesla has not listed this specific trim of the Cybertruck in North America yet, it is likely that the company will launch it in the United States later this year.
Tesla has said that this trim level would be available in the U.S. in late 2025, and we would imagine that is still the plan. The reasoning for launching it in the Middle East before it heads to the U.S. is unknown, but it could have something to do with regulatory processes, specifically the EPA and its approval processes.
In the broader scope of things, launching this Cybertruck version in the U.S. could help to improve Tesla’s delivery figures for years to come after its launch.
Many people have been hoping for Tesla to launch a Cybertruck that is more affordable, and it could be a big reason the pickup has not been a bigger seller (despite being the best-selling EV pickup on the market).
This could be the key to unlocking more demand for the Cybertruck, especially in the U.S.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
The Tesla Cybertruck is headed to a new market outside of North America.
Tesla has confirmed that it will officially launch Cybertruck deliveries outside of the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time later this year.
It will be the first time the Cybertruck officially launches outside of North America, and will land in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar in late 2025.
🚨 Tesla has confirmed that the Cybertruck will OFFICIALLY make its way out of North America in late 2025 as it is launching deliveries in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar! pic.twitter.com/ghOhOowF3I
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 10, 2025
Tesla launched deliveries in Saudi Arabia for the first time today, bringing its cars to the Middle East and launching a new market of availability.
With the big money available in the region, Tesla is surely positioned well, especially as the Cybertruck continues to be a vehicle that celebrities have flocked toward since deliveries began in late 2023.
Tesla will likely be shipping these vehicles from Gigafactory Texas to the Middle East, as both Giga Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai have not established Cybertruck production lines. It will be interesting to see how soon Tesla can iron out this logistics process and whether it can stick to this timeline.
After the launch of the Cybertruck, many wondered when Tesla would launch it in a market outside of North America. Many speculated whether the company would follow through on the smaller version of the all-electric pickup that CEO Elon Musk hinted toward a few years ago.
Elon Musk hints at smaller Tesla Cybertruck version down the road
However, that smaller design is likely not needed for the roads of Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries. Tesla truly considered that abbreviated version for Europe and Asia, where streets and homes are more compact.
