Key Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi details shared after unveiling event

If there were any complaints about Tesla’s “We, Robot” event, it was the fact that the occasion was very light on details surrounding the Cybercab. Fortunately, a good number of Tesla staff and even some executives were reportedly willing to provide some details about the upcoming vehicle.

In a post on social media platform X, longtime Tesla shareholder and owner-enthusiast Matthew Donegan-Ryan noted he was able to speak with Tesla Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen and Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy following the “We, Robot” event. The executives reportedly provided some insights about the upcoming vehicle, some of which were not mentioned in Elon Musk’s presentation at the occasion.

For one, there are reportedly no plans to make a Cybercab with a steering wheel and pedals. This is not surprising as such a vehicle would likely adversely affect the sales of the Model 3, Tesla’s second best-selling vehicle. It does, however, highlight the idea that Tesla is betting a notable part of its future on the Robotaxi and its potential to change the way people commute.

The Cybercab’s production will reportedly start in Giga Texas, before moving to other factories. The vehicle will reportedly share parts with the Model 3 and the Model Y, making it easier to produce and ramp. Even the Robovan will reportedly share a surprising number of parts from the company’s other vehicles. As for cameras, the Cybercab will reportedly feature the same layout as the Model 3 and Model Y, with the addition of a front bumper camera similar to the one fitted in the Cybertruck.

Quite interestingly, Donegan-Ryan mentioned in his posts that all Teslas on the road running Hardware 3 or Hardware 4 would be able to function as Robotaxis without needing any hardware retrofits. These exact claims were echoed in a video posted by Tesla owner Kim Java, who was able to conduct a brief interview with von Holzhausen and Moravy following Musk’s keynote. In her interview, Java asked if her 2018 Model 3 with Hardware 3 could run as a Robotaxi. The executives confirmed that yes, such a vehicle could operate as an autonomous car.

Interestingly enough, the Cybercab will reportedly follow in the Cybertruck’s footsteps when it comes to branding, with the vehicle not having a single Tesla badge. This is quite a bold decision, though considering that Tesla plans to mass produce the Cybercab in very large quantities, a badge for the vehicle may not be needed at all. Just like the Cybertruck, people will know it’s a Tesla just by looking at it.

The Cybercab will reportedly feature just three interior buttons, comprised of two window switches and a dome light switch. Every other feature that commuters wish to access or activate would be done through the touchscreen. Finally, the Cybercab will reportedly not be made with steel like the Cybertruck to keep costs low, and the vehicle’s inductive charging system might actually prove cost-effective because it would require fewer materials and cabling.

